Roy Keane makes a bold prediction about the Tottenham vs Arsenal game

Roy Keane has made a bold prediction for Arsenal’s weekend game against Tottenham.

The Gunners are facing yet another tough opponent in their bid to win the Premier League, and Spurs will want to spoil the party.

The Lilywhites also have something to play for as they challenge Aston Villa for the final Champions League spot.

This gives them a reason to win this game, so they will not make life easy for Arsenal when both clubs clash.

The fixture will be close, but Arsenal is the most in-form of both clubs and has yet to concede a goal on the road in six successive games.

Spurs will be keen to tarnish that record, and Manchester United legend Keane backs them to win.

“I think Spurs will get a result. I think 1-1- or 2-1 Spurs, I don’t think Arsenal will win. It could be a mad game and Spurs could turn up,” Keane said on Stick to Football Podcast.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It will be a difficult game for us and Spurs will fancy their chance of winning, so Keane is free to make that prediction.

However, we alone can make the outcome pleasing for ourselves, and we expect our boys to know this.

We travelled to Manchester City and returned without losing, so we can preserve that record across the road at Spurs, too.

