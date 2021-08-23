Roy Keane names Bukayo Saka as the ‘big plus’ for Arsenal over the last year

Bukayo Saka has enjoyed an amazing start to his footballing career, and Roy Keane has labelled him Arsenal’s ‘big plus’ over the past year.

The soon-to-be 20 year-old has already established himself as a regular in the England team, as well as becoming a key player for a big club like Arsenal despite his early years, and Keane has been impressed by a lot of things he has seen from our wonderkid, describing him as the club’s ‘big plus’ in our recent history.

“He has been the big plus for Arsenal over the last 12 months,” Keane said on Sky Sports Super Sunday coverage(via HITC) prior to the kick-offs. “Whatever criticism they have been getting, I think he got Player of the Year last season.

“He forced his way into the England team. Outstanding. I have seen on a number of times his interviews now and he speaks really, really well.

“At 19, he is just a child. But these experiences will help him in the long run.

“Obviously, the reaction to the penalty miss and the abuse he got is unacceptable and disgraceful. But it will also make him a stronger person.”

While Saka definitely ranks as our biggest positive note in our recent history, I can’t help but believe that Emile Smith Rowe is an understated member of our first-team squad also, with his potential matching that of Saka.

I firmly believe that Smith Rowe can play as important a role in our future as Bukayo can, and the pair should both be considered as a ‘big plus’ to the club.

Should Saka and Smith Rowe both be aiming for key roles under Gareth Southgate at next year’s World Cup? Does ESR deserve more credit than he gets?

Patrick