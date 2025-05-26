Roy Keane praises Arsenal’s commitment after Liverpool won the title

Arsenal ended their campaign behind Liverpool, but the Gunners showed commendable professionalism right until the final whistle of the season. With more than three matches left to play, Arsenal already knew that they could no longer win the title, as Liverpool had been crowned champions.

Mikel Arteta’s men continued to maintain their standards on the pitch. Even after confirming their place among next season’s Champions League qualifiers, Arsenal played with intent and intensity, refusing to switch off despite having no chance at the league title.

Roy Keane Backs Arsenal’s Mentality

The Gunners’ commitment impressed former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who praised their attitude while criticising Liverpool for losing focus after securing the league. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane said: “Credit to Arsenal, everyone is criticising them towards the end of the season, but they came back against Liverpool. They’re showing a bit of a fight and spirit.”

Keane also expressed his disappointment with Liverpool’s performance levels post-title. He continued: “Liverpool have switched off – they’re irritating me. It doesn’t matter [that they’ve won the league], but the fringe players and the B team are coming in – what kind of message is that?”

Arsenal’s Fight Shows Signs of Progress

Arsenal’s fixture against Liverpool at Anfield was a standout, as the Gunners nearly snatched victory on hostile ground. Despite having no prize left to chase, their display was spirited and resolute, a reflection of the mentality Arteta has instilled in his squad.

Such performances offer hope that the club can build further momentum heading into next season. Maintaining focus when there is little left to play for is a rare trait, especially among younger sides, and Arsenal’s consistency suggests they are developing into a team capable of challenging more seriously in the future.

Supporters will be eager to see their team return with the same determination, hoping that this mentality becomes the baseline as the club continues its pursuit of major honours.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…