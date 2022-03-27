Roy Keane puts the blame on White for Switzerland’s goal

Roy Keane has blamed Ben White for Switzerland’s goal despite England’s 2-1 win against the Swiss national team last night.

The defender started the game as Gareth Southgate tested a new partnership at the back ahead of the World Cup later this year.

The Arsenal man earned his call up after helping the Gunners become one of the hardest clubs to score against in the last few months.

Switzerland is also one of the strongest footballing nations in Europe and they stopped the Italian national team from automatically qualifying for the next World Cup.

So they were always going to give the Three Lions a tough match, and White faced some fine attackers.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring for the Swiss national team after a cross floated over White and former Manchester United man, Keane slammed the Arsenal defender.

He said via Sun Sports: “They’ve got to get closer but as soon as it leaves his foot White’s body position is all wrong, Embolo’s got his number.

“He just got caught out, as simple as that. It’s a great finish and he got punished. You hope sometimes to get away with it, but it’s a great delivery and he’s just been caught out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White got his positioning wrong for that goal, but that is a rare mistake and he was otherwise great for the rest of the match.

The defender will continue to play important roles for us for the rest of this season and we trust him not to repeat that same mistake again.

Hopefully, he would also not suffer any serious injury when he returns from national team duty in this new week.