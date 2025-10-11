Roy Keane responds to Paul Scholes picking Sandro Tonali over Declan Rice

Roy Keane has declared that Declan Rice is currently the most complete midfielder in the Premier League, offering a firm response to Paul Scholes’s earlier claim that Sandro Tonali holds that title. The former Manchester United captain shared his view after Scholes had surprised many by naming the Newcastle United player as the closest example of a complete midfielder in English football.

Keane’s Firm Backing of Rice

Scholes’s assessment drew attention not because Tonali lacks quality, but because Rice and Moisés Caicedo are widely regarded as the two most balanced and dominant midfielders in the league. When the discussion was presented to Roy Keane, he made his position clear without hesitation. Speaking on Stick to Football, Keane responded, “Rice… every day of the week.”

He then elaborated on his reasoning, saying, “That package. He’s got a little bit extra on all the other parts on Caicedo. I’d go with Rice.” Keane’s comments underline his belief that Rice’s all-round qualities, defensive intelligence, passing range, composure under pressure, and leadership make him the standout midfielder in English football today.

Rice’s Impact at Arsenal

Since joining Arsenal as the most expensive signing in the club’s history, Declan Rice has quickly justified his record-breaking transfer fee. His performances in midfield have been consistently commanding, earning praise from teammates, analysts, and former professionals alike. Whether shielding the defence, dictating tempo, or driving play forward, Rice has displayed a complete understanding of the game that sets him apart from his peers.

His influence has been instrumental in Arsenal’s strong form under Mikel Arteta, with the England international proving to be a stabilising presence in both domestic and European fixtures. Beyond his technical ability, Rice’s professionalism and maturity have elevated the standards of those around him, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s elite players.

It is therefore unsurprising that Keane’s endorsement has resonated with fans and pundits alike. Rice’s blend of physical strength, tactical awareness, and leadership makes him a rare breed of modern midfielder, one capable of excelling in every phase of play.

