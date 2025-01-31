Roy Keane says Arsenal should focus on results not whining about referees

Arsenal has been one of the most vocal teams about refereeing decisions this season, and their grievances stem from a series of contentious calls that have gone against them as they chase the Premier League title. While referees are human and bound to make mistakes, some of the decisions affecting the Gunners have raised suspicions of bias among their supporters.

The North London club has not hesitated to express its frustration, with players, fans, and management openly discussing how frequently they feel wronged by officiating errors. Despite these setbacks, Arsenal continues to win games and remains firmly in the hunt for the league title, closely pursuing Liverpool at the top of the standings.

However, not everyone sympathises with Arsenal’s approach. Roy Keane, speaking on the matter, criticised the Gunners for what he sees as unnecessary complaints, especially when those decisions do not ultimately affect the outcome of the match. As quoted by Football Insider, the former Manchester United captain remarked:

“Arsenal won the game, they won the game. So they regrouped. Arsenal had a great opportunity for the manager again after the match to come out and go, ‘we’re not even discussing it. We have to roll with it, our players showed what they’re about.’ Focus on getting the result instead of still going on about the referee. Leave the referee, you’ve won the game. The referee’s going to get criticised anyway; everyone was criticising him, so you show a bit of class as Arsenal.”

Keane’s comments underline the need for Arsenal to remain focused on their performances rather than engaging in post-match discussions about officiating. However, Arsenal’s position is understandable, as repeated poor decisions can influence confidence and momentum during a season where margins are thin.

While it is important to maintain discipline and focus on results, the Gunners also have the right to voice their concerns when decisions seem unjust. Balancing professionalism with accountability in football is not easy, and Arsenal will need to carefully navigate this challenge as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League crown.