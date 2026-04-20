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Roy Keane says Man City has momentum but Arsenal has to “go again”

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Roy Keane admits that Manchester City now have the momentum in the Premier League title race after they beat Arsenal 2-1. The result was a major moment in the battle for the title and significantly increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners entered the match hoping to secure at least a draw to maintain their distance at the top of the standings, where they held a six-point advantage before kick-off. Avoiding defeat would have been viewed as a positive outcome in such a difficult fixture.

Arsenal Left To Recover Quickly

Arsenal believed they were good enough to earn a result, and their overall display showed why they have been among the strongest teams in the country this season. However, City had been on their best run of form all year in recent weeks.

That confidence and rhythm were clear throughout the contest. City stayed composed, remained solid in key moments and ultimately secured an important victory against the Gunners, who will be deeply disappointed to have lost.

Arsenal also had opportunities during the match and may feel they could have taken more from the evening. In games of this level, however, missed chances are often punished, and City made sure of that once again.

Keane Praises City Mentality

Keane understands how Arsenal would feel and highlighted City’s ability to handle pressure when it matters most. As reported by Sky Sports, he said: “The momentum’s all with Man City. They’ve been the best team the last eight, nine, 10 years at dealing with pressure. We saw that again today.

“Pep mentioned pressure before the game, if they didn’t win, that was the league over, so these players can deal with pressure and they did that in the second half.

“Arsenal have got to re group and go again because they had chances and didn’t take them.”

There are five more matches for Arsenal to play, and they now know every point is likely to be decisive. Winning each remaining fixture may be necessary if they are to become champions at the end of this term.

The challenge is difficult, but Arsenal must respond immediately if they want to keep their hopes alive.

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