Roy Keane takes a ridiculous swipe at Arsenal following 4-0 win over Newcastle

Roy Keane has slammed Arsenal for their celebrations in their 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Gunners have been struggling to win games under Mikel Arteta and this was only their second league win under the Spaniard.

After their training camp in Dubai, they were expected to produce a fine performance against the Magpies and they did.

The players were obviously delighted to be back scoring and winning a game, but Roy Keane believes their celebration was over the top for a team that isn’t in the top four just yet.

The former Manchester United man enjoyed facing the Gunners in his playing days and still thinks that Arsenal are a big side compared to Newcastle United and they shouldn’t be celebrating a win against Steve Bruce’ men in that manner.

Acting as a pundit for Sky Sport watching the game he maintained his normal take-no-prisoners approach to everything by claiming that Arsenal’s celebration was over the top and it appeared as though they were top of the league by a huge margin.

Keane said as quoted by TalkSport: “Arsenal? No, way over the top.

“When I was watching it, I thought they were ten points clear at the top of the league the way they were celebrating towards the end.

“No no. Forget Arsenal. Way over the top celebrations for beating Newcastle 4-0. Ridiculous.”

OK, where to start? This is the Roy Keane that got owned repeatedly by Patrick Vieira, the same Roy Keane that betrayed his own country by walking out on them in a world cup finals, the same Roy Keane that has failed miserably as a manager, the same Roy Keane that tried to break an opponents leg.

Not sure if he is the man to be criticising others.