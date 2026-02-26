Roy Keane tips Chelsea to ‘do something silly’ to cost them against Arsenal

Arsenal have been tipped to beat Chelsea by Roy Keane, who believes the Blues’ lack of discipline could once again prove costly when the sides meet.

In the reverse fixture, the West London club were reduced to ten men, and similar incidents have occurred repeatedly throughout the season. Chelsea’s disciplinary record has become a growing concern, with the team capable of receiving red cards consistently. Such lapses are particularly damaging at this decisive stage of the campaign, when every point is vital in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Chelsea’s next challenge comes against Arsenal, a side with a strong recent record in London derbies. The Gunners have demonstrated consistency in these high-pressure encounters, and their familiarity with overcoming local rivals will give them confidence heading into the contest.

Discipline under scrutiny

When the two teams met in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea showed glimpses of their quality and the structured approach Liam Rosenior is attempting to implement. However, positive tactical work can quickly be undermined if players fail to maintain composure on the pitch.

Maintaining discipline will be essential if the Blues are to compete effectively against Arsenal and preserve their hopes of Champions League qualification. A numerical disadvantage against a title-chasing side would place them under severe strain.

Keane predicts further problems

Keane remains unconvinced that Chelsea can keep control. Speaking via the Metro, he said:

‘They will do something silly and get a man sent off again.

‘Chelsea will do something daft, you watch.’

His blunt assessment reflects scepticism about Chelsea’s ability to manage high-intensity fixtures without self-inflicting damage. If his prediction proves accurate, Arsenal could be well placed to capitalise and strengthen their position as the season approaches its conclusion.