Arsenal News Gooner News

Roy Keane tips Chelsea to ‘do something silly’ to cost them against Arsenal

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been tipped to beat Chelsea by Roy Keane, who believes the Blues’ lack of discipline could once again prove costly when the sides meet.

In the reverse fixture, the West London club were reduced to ten men, and similar incidents have occurred repeatedly throughout the season. Chelsea’s disciplinary record has become a growing concern, with the team capable of receiving red cards consistently. Such lapses are particularly damaging at this decisive stage of the campaign, when every point is vital in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Chelsea’s next challenge comes against Arsenal, a side with a strong recent record in London derbies. The Gunners have demonstrated consistency in these high-pressure encounters, and their familiarity with overcoming local rivals will give them confidence heading into the contest.

Discipline under scrutiny

When the two teams met in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea showed glimpses of their quality and the structured approach Liam Rosenior is attempting to implement. However, positive tactical work can quickly be undermined if players fail to maintain composure on the pitch.

Maintaining discipline will be essential if the Blues are to compete effectively against Arsenal and preserve their hopes of Champions League qualification. A numerical disadvantage against a title-chasing side would place them under severe strain.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Keane predicts further problems

Keane remains unconvinced that Chelsea can keep control. Speaking via the Metro, he said:

‘They will do something silly and get a man sent off again.

‘Chelsea will do something daft, you watch.’

His blunt assessment reflects scepticism about Chelsea’s ability to manage high-intensity fixtures without self-inflicting damage. If his prediction proves accurate, Arsenal could be well placed to capitalise and strengthen their position as the season approaches its conclusion.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
“Strange kind of team” Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink predicts Arsenal v Chelsea
Jesus v Brentford
Italian side continues to push for a summer swoop for Arsenal man
Pires
Robert Pires used Mikel Arteta’s example to send Marseille a message
Posted by

Tags Roy Keane

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors