Roy Keane trolls Arsenal after Saka performance for England

Roy Keane has trolled Arsenal again after Bukayo Saka starred in England’s 4-0 win over Andorra last night.

The Arsenal man missed a key penalty for his country in the final of Euro 2020, which helped Italy to win the trophies in front of the English fans.

He suffered serious racist abuse after the game, but some clubs around the country have since shown him incredible support.

The attacker has failed to get off the mark in the Premier League this season as he and Arsenal haven’t scored a goal in the competition, neither have they won a game even though their first match of the season was against Brentford.

He will be delighted to have tasted victory with the Three Lions and to also register his name on the scoresheet.

Keane says he should enjoy that as much as he can as he isn’t getting wins at Arsenal.

Keane said on ITV as quoted by The Sun: “I’m sure he can enjoy the win, because he’s not getting any at club level.”

Arsenal’s next match is against Norwich and Arsenal will have a stronger team for the game.

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Thomas Partey could all return and Saka will be keen to help them get a win in the game.

  1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    September 6, 2021 at 6:10 pm

    Fitting and deserved shots across our bow…we’re kind of at the point where embarrassment avoidance has to become a motivating force, which is terribly sad, but ultimately won’t matter if it actually does the trick

    Reply
    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      September 6, 2021 at 6:10 pm

      shot

      Reply
  2. Ukesox says:
    September 6, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    He has always lacked class or imagination

    Reply
  3. ken1945 says:
    September 6, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Let’s hope that Saka doesn’t take any advice from a so called “professional footballer” who should have been charged with GBH after admitting he went out to deliberately maim another professional player.

    Reply
  4. Val says:
    September 6, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    it was actually quite funny how he said it

    and i hate this guy

    Reply
  5. Yossarian says:
    September 6, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    Roy Keane is a failed manager and a knob. Nobody cares what he thinks.

    Reply

