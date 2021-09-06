Roy Keane trolls Arsenal after Saka performance for England

Roy Keane has trolled Arsenal again after Bukayo Saka starred in England’s 4-0 win over Andorra last night.

The Arsenal man missed a key penalty for his country in the final of Euro 2020, which helped Italy to win the trophies in front of the English fans.

He suffered serious racist abuse after the game, but some clubs around the country have since shown him incredible support.

The attacker has failed to get off the mark in the Premier League this season as he and Arsenal haven’t scored a goal in the competition, neither have they won a game even though their first match of the season was against Brentford.

He will be delighted to have tasted victory with the Three Lions and to also register his name on the scoresheet.

Keane says he should enjoy that as much as he can as he isn’t getting wins at Arsenal.

Keane said on ITV as quoted by The Sun: “I’m sure he can enjoy the win, because he’s not getting any at club level.”

Arsenal’s next match is against Norwich and Arsenal will have a stronger team for the game.

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Thomas Partey could all return and Saka will be keen to help them get a win in the game.