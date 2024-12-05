Ruben Amorim admits Arsenal’s setpieces changed the game

Arsenal secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League last night, displaying their dominance in the second half of a tightly contested match. The Gunners, coming into the game on the back of three consecutive wins, faced a resurgent United side eager to impress under new manager Ruben Amorim. The stage was set for a thrilling encounter, and while the first half was evenly matched, Arsenal found their breakthrough after halftime.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Oh, I see they fully came prepared defensively. I guess that explains why they could barely invade our half when they couldn’t break our shape to create a clear cut chance.
Big Sam one said welcome to the premier league son, after taking a scalp one season.
Amirom will be fine
there is a lot of crap written about Arsenal
First it was celebrating too much … then something else and now ‘they score too many goals from corners and are like Stoke’
what a load of codswallop !!!
Football is about scoring goals…. in the past we would play lovely football and not get past their low block… and we were crap at corners / set pieces
Now we have that option to score so opposition teams dont know whether to stick or twist…
Great strategy in my opinion and we also score many great goals from open play
COYG
Can’t understand why some supporters are getting their panties in a twist defending what we do when it hasn’t been criticised by anyone, certainly not on this article. As for the ‘new Stoke’ jibe, the one I heard this morning was completely tongue in cheek by Jim White on TalkSport and we get nothing but praise for our corner routines. Anyway, Stoke players break opponents legs, we don’t!
They loved the mentally weak Arsenal of the last 10 or so years. The Arsenal that no Top club took seriously anymore apart from feeling sorry for.
The one that constantly got humiliated in these Top end games. Where the likes of Man United, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool etc would just turn up and we would crap our pants. Constant heavy defeats (8-2, 5-1, 6-3, 6-1, 4-0, 3-0 etc)..
👍👌
I don’t really care, provided we win our matches, they can say whatever they want. I’d rather we win with corner goals than play beautifully and either lose or draw. Well done boys
When you are not playing well find a way to win games. A single corner goal is equal to a single open play goal. They all are worth 3 points if they are the winning goals.
🤦♂️