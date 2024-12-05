Ruben Amorim admits Arsenal’s setpieces changed the game

The first 45 minutes saw United defending resolutely, successfully stifling Arsenal’s attacking efforts and maintaining a disciplined structure. It was evident that Amorim had prepared his team well, with the Red Devils managing to neutralise the Gunners’ key threats. However, the hosts were determined to make their mark and came out stronger in the second half.

Arsenal’s breakthrough came through their well-rehearsed set-piece routines, which have become a defining feature of their play. Both goals originated from corners, showcasing the precision and creativity of their approach. Despite United’s preparation for these situations, Arsenal executed their plans flawlessly, leaving the visitors struggling to respond. The Gunners’ mastery of set pieces has been a consistent weapon this season, and tonight was no exception.

Following the match, United manager Amorim acknowledged the decisive role Arsenal’s set pieces played. Speaking to Premier League Productions, he remarked: “The set pieces change everything, the momentum of the game. We have to understand Arsenal can change games like that. We tried to defend them with two days of training. It’s hard for every team to defend the set pieces of Arsenal.”

The victory further solidifies Arsenal’s strong form, with their ability to capitalise on set pieces proving a key differentiator in crucial games. It’s a testament to the team’s preparation and execution, as they continue to showcase their title credentials.