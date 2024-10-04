Rudiger names Arsenal man he wants to play with at Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger may be the key figure Real Madrid uses to launch their charm offensive in pursuit of William Saliba.

Los Blancos are reportedly among the clubs eyeing a move for the Arsenal defender as he continues to impress.

Saliba has been the backbone of Arsenal’s defense over the past two seasons and has also been outstanding this campaign.

The Frenchman is now a regular starter for both club and country, but he has not been winning trophies, and he knows it will be difficult to achieve individual accolades if his team doesn’t win silverware.

While his goal is to win trophies with Arsenal, he might be tempted by a move to Madrid, a club that almost guarantees success.

Rudiger was asked about a player he would want as a teammate now and said on Inside Scoop podcast:

“I say William Saliba.

“I’m very happy with my centre-back partner [Eder] Militao because he also came from a big injury and he’s getting back to his best, but there’s so many games, so we would rotate.

“To have Saliba… it would be great.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been one of the best defenders in Europe over the last few seasons, so it is not a surprise that Rudiger thinks highly of him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…