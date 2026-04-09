Rui Borges says Arsenal star was the best player on the pitch

Sporting Club manager Rui Borges believes the standout performer in their match against Arsenal was David Raya, after the Spaniard delivered another exceptional display for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side is regarded as one of the strongest teams in world football and continues to achieve positive results, yet much of their success relies on the individual brilliance of key players. Raya has consistently been one of those figures, producing reliable performances whenever called upon.

Raya’s Impact on the Match

The Spaniard has been outstanding for Arsenal and once again proved his importance during this encounter. In the match against Sporting, Arsenal required him to make several crucial saves to keep them in contention before eventually securing a late winner in added time.

Borges acknowledged Raya’s influence, noting how difficult it was for his team to find a way past him, as quoted by the Metro:

‘Yes, I would say David Raya that was the best player on the pitch today because we had some really, really good chances to score but he made some superb saves,’ Borges told Prime Video.

‘Our goalkeeper Rui [Silva] wasn’t overly troubled and it was a pretty equal game at the Emirates.’

Consistency and Recognition

Raya’s performances have not gone unnoticed, as he has secured back-to-back Golden Glove awards in the Premier League, underlining his consistency since joining Arsenal. His ability to deliver at crucial moments has made him an indispensable part of the team.

Despite his achievements, there remains debate over his standing at international level, as he is still not widely regarded as Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper. While this may raise questions, it could benefit Arsenal by limiting his involvement in international fixtures, allowing him to remain fresher for club duties throughout the season.