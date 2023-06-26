Rumoured Arsenal Women target Esmee Brugts “I don’t want to be busy with a transfer at the World Cup”

Arsenal have joined the race for Esmee Brugts 🇳🇱. pic.twitter.com/olUpgsZJfu
Arsenal have been linked to several international players – it is the summer transfer after all, so that is hardly surprising! And Arsenal Women boss Eidevall himself said “It has to be a very big transfer window for us.” with the Swede saying “he wants to avoid repeating what happened in the last few transfer windows, where he missed his top targets.”
Canadian international Cloe Lacasse & Swedish international defender Amanda Ilestedt are widely anticipated to be the first Arsenal new signings of this transfer window, and there is a heavy expectation that Arsenal will announce the signing of England international Alessia Russo on 1st July (after her current contract with Manchester United runs out).
The only thing that is certain at the moment is that Arsenal are being exceptionally active in this transfer window and we hope to see some concrete announcements soon..
