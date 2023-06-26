Rumoured Arsenal Women target Esmee Brugts “I don’t want to be busy with a transfer at the World Cup” by Michelle

19 year old Netherlands international Esmee Brugts has been associated with many clubs recently. She herself had only mentioned that a transfer abroad might be preferable. Brugts has now been linked to several big clubs including but not restricted to Manchester City, Eintracht Frankfurt, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Brugts has made her position very clear as reported by Vrouwenvoetbalnieuws saying: “I don’t want to be busy with a transfer at the World Cup”

“I don’t want to be busy with the transfers at the World Cup. I’m not going to do that. Probably afterwards. I want to focus on the World Cup,” said Esmée Brugts.

Arsenal have joined the race for Esmee Brugts 🇳🇱. pic.twitter.com/olUpgsZJfu — The Guru🕵️‍♂️ (@ajabbaruk) June 22, 2023

Arsenal have been linked to several international players – it is the summer transfer after all, so that is hardly surprising! And Arsenal Women boss Eidevall himself said “It has to be a very big transfer window for us.” with the Swede saying “he wants to avoid repeating what happened in the last few transfer windows, where he missed his top targets.”

Canadian international Cloe Lacasse & Swedish international defender Amanda Ilestedt are widely anticipated to be the first Arsenal new signings of this transfer window, and there is a heavy expectation that Arsenal will announce the signing of England international Alessia Russo on 1st July (after her current contract with Manchester United runs out).

The only thing that is certain at the moment is that Arsenal are being exceptionally active in this transfer window and we hope to see some concrete announcements soon..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….