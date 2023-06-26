Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Rumoured Arsenal Women target Esmee Brugts “I don’t want to be busy with a transfer at the World Cup”

Rumoured Arsenal Women target Esmee Brugts “I don’t want to be busy with a transfer at the World Cup” by Michelle
19 year old Netherlands international Esmee Brugts has been associated with many clubs recently. She herself had only mentioned that a transfer abroad might be preferable. Brugts has now been linked to several big clubs including but not restricted to Manchester City, Eintracht Frankfurt, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Brugts has made her position very clear as reported by Vrouwenvoetbalnieuws saying: “I don’t want to be busy with a transfer at the World Cup”
“I don’t want to be busy with the transfers at the World Cup. I’m not going to do that. Probably afterwards. I want to focus on the World Cup,” said Esmée Brugts.

Arsenal have been linked to several international players – it is the summer transfer after all, so that is hardly surprising! And Arsenal Women boss Eidevall himself said “It has to be a very big transfer window for us.” with the Swede saying “he wants to avoid repeating what happened in the last few transfer windows, where he missed his top targets.”

Canadian international Cloe Lacasse & Swedish international defender Amanda Ilestedt are widely anticipated to be the first Arsenal new signings of this transfer window, and there is a heavy expectation that Arsenal will announce the signing of England international Alessia Russo on 1st July (after her current contract with Manchester United runs out).

The only thing that is certain at the moment is that Arsenal are being exceptionally active in this transfer window and we hope to see some concrete announcements soon..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell
Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
England legend believes we can still win Women’s World Cup despite losing Beth Mead and Leah Williamson
Can Arsenal’s Victoria Pelova help fire the Dutch to victory in the Women’s World Cup?
Watch Arsenal players in action at Women’s World Cup 2023 FREE in UK – full schedule
Posted by

Tags esmee brugts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs