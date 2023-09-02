Rumours are saying that Arsenal Women’s transfer window could still get a whole lot better

Jonas Eidevall has had a blockbuster summer transfer window to make the Arsenal Women even stronger, he’s gotten what he wanted and more. By the end of last season, we knew he was keen to sign a striker and a defender. As you read this, you must be aware that, in striking, he’s already signed Benfica goal machine Cloe Lacasse and Manchester United’s Alessia Russo. He’s also “bought the whole defence”; he’s signed PSG’s Amanda Ilestedt and Barcelona’s Laia Codina.

With transfer priorities sorted, many thought Arsenal would cool their activity in the transfer window; however, that has not been the case. In a headline goalkeeper deal, the Gunners women want to sign the Manchester United goalkeeper, Mary Earps.

Other than the Lionesses goalie, there’s a revelation that sooner or later, Barcelona’s Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners but is also considering numerous other offers, will join and become the second player the Gunners have acquired from Barcelona this summer.

The 32 year-old Crnogorcevic, who can play in attack as a right winger or as a right back, has been left out of Barcelona’s pre-season tour. Manchester United had an eye for the Switzerland international but are currently trying to sign the younger Brazilian Kerolin.

The Swiss attacker has been part of Barca since 2019, with whom she has won 12 official titles, in addition to having experience in the United States and Germany, boasting three Champions League titles in her record (one with Eintracht Frankfurt and two with the Barcelona) in addition to having played two World Cups at a senior level with Switzerland.

Imagine Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Mary Earps, and a top midfielder joining in the next few days. What a summer this transfer window will be.

Arsenal are also hoping to have Beth Mead, Viv Miedema, Kim Little and Wienroither all return from injury shortly to add to theire excellent talent pool.

Arsenal women could certainly have no excuse but to win the 2023–24 WSL title, unless they are crippled by injuroes again like last season, and by the time the new campaign kicks off, they could have one of the strongest squads in the WSL, if not Europe.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….