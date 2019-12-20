Rumours gathering pace on Mesut Ozil’s departure from Arsenal

The Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been in the news for many different reasons lately, from his attitude while leaving the pitch and, of course, his very public denouncement of China for their treatment of ‘fellow Muslims’.

Of course, all this publicity has been with the background of the Gunners going through their worst run of form since the creation of the Premier League, and I am not sure it has been a welcome distraction and the German has hardly looked happy on or off the pitch lately.

But, according to the rumours that are gathering pace, our highly-paid midfielder could be toddling off to Turkey for the rest of the season at least, if the club can come to an agreement with Fenerbahce.

The Mirror is reporting that Damien Comolli, the Fenerbahce Sporting Director, has come to London to thrash out a deal, while the Star insists that Mesut Ozil will meet up with him as well.

This is now looking extremely likely, in my opinion, with the Arsenal management distancing the club from Ozil’s political views, and probably hoping that they could give our new coach a break from the massive distraction that is Mesut Ozil.

In fact, the cynics among us may conclude that Ozil’s tweet about Turkistan was merely an excellent bit of PR to cement his status as a returning hero ahead of his return to Istanbul, where he has recently bought a 10 million dollar mansion to live in with his new wife Amine Gülşe. Considering that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was his best man at the wedding, there was little doubt that Ozil would be moving to Istanbul at some point in the future, so why not now…

Now we all know that there will be mixed opinions on Ozil being moved on, but right now I think l that this would be a good start to the Arteta era (however long it may last), and hopefully give the players a chance to concentrate on the football rather than the never-ending media circus around Mesut Ozil…