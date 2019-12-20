Rumours gathering pace on Mesut Ozil’s departure from Arsenal

The Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been in the news for many different reasons lately, from his attitude while leaving the pitch and, of course, his very public denouncement of China for their treatment of ‘fellow Muslims’.
Of course, all this publicity has been with the background of the Gunners going through their worst run of form since the creation of the Premier League, and I am not sure it has been a welcome distraction and the German has hardly looked happy on or off the pitch lately.
But, according to the rumours that are gathering pace, our highly-paid midfielder could be toddling off to Turkey for the rest of the season at least, if the club can come to an agreement with Fenerbahce.
The Mirror is reporting that Damien Comolli, the Fenerbahce Sporting Director, has come to London to thrash out a deal, while the Star insists that Mesut Ozil will meet up with him as well.
This is now looking extremely likely, in my opinion, with the Arsenal management distancing the club from Ozil’s political views, and probably hoping that they could give our new coach a break from the massive distraction that is Mesut Ozil.
In fact, the cynics among us may conclude that Ozil’s tweet about Turkistan was merely an excellent bit of PR to cement his status as a returning hero ahead of his return to Istanbul, where he has recently bought a 10 million dollar mansion to live in with his new wife Amine Gülşe. Considering that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was his best man at the wedding, there was little doubt that Ozil would be moving to Istanbul at some point in the future, so why not now…
Now we all know that there will be mixed opinions on Ozil being moved on, but right now I think l that this would be a good start to the Arteta era (however long it may last), and hopefully give the players a chance to concentrate on the football rather than the never-ending media circus around Mesut Ozil…
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
As much as I really liked Ozïl, he’s a busted flush and it would best for all concerned if he leaves for pastures new before Arteta takes over.
I’ll wish him the best of luck wherever he goes but recent events, on and off the pitch , have harmed the Arsenal name.
It would be good for both Ozil and Arsenal, although Arsenal would suffer financially
Ozil would live like a king and worshipped there. Whereas Arsenal would be freed from one of their problematic deadwood, albeit they have to pay the remainder of Ozil’s salary and lose one of their biggest shirt-sellers
I don’t think Ozil would want to be instructed by one of his ex-colleagues and I believe he would like to escape from the relegation prospect
Pat-The media circus surrounding Mesut Ozil is typified by the sheer number of Headlines created on this site and the seemingly willingness of both you and Martin to offer your own thoughts as typical of everyone else, which they obviously are not.
Be serious.Do you honestly feel ANY Turkish Club could afford the player?And if you feel Ozil is likely to end up in that country as opposed to America then again I would question your reasoning.
Mesut Ozil will be going nowhere until Mesut Ozil decides?Why would he? The Club offered him the contract. Mesut Ozil signed it.Why would he walk away from that money when he alone decides?
You may want him out, along with the ( seemingly ) vast majority on this site, but I can tell you the player will not be leaving any time soon.And Arteta is no fool.He would want a firing Ozil in the team without a doubt.If the new manager can make that happen then that is a bonus for everyone.
And for all those that call Ozil a leech,parasite paririahetc etc.Just read @Ken1945’s article when it’s published on this site,That is of course if the two blatantly biased Admin’s dare any article that shows Mesut Ozil in any form where not portrayed as Satan himself.
You told us ones if Ozil plays we will be winning matches. I am still waiting
Be funny if Ozil scores a hat trick v Everton 🙂
Hat trick 😂😂😂😂😂
He won’t even travel, apparently hurt his right foot.
Big problems at left back kolasinac confirmed ligament damage. Toss up between luiz, AMN, Xhaka, Saka, Medley or give a debut to Bola
It would be great to Ozil leave….and Mkhitaryian and Luiz and Elneny and Socratis and Xhaka, and possibly Maitland Niles. Our midfield is a disgrace too and lacking any creativity. Our defence has shattered. What is so wrong at our club is that the ‘management’ of Venkateshambles, Sanllehi and Edu have made themselves more important than the coach/manager. Who are choosing the players? Why can’t we have a REAL manager like Ancellotti or Pochettino? By getting Arteta the statement is a cheaper, weaker option by the spineless, heartless Kroenkes. Who is the better supporter….the one who watches the team regardless or the supporter who wants to get the Kroenkes out and will not give them their money and stays away? If we don’t get the Kroenke’s out Arsenal will become a distant memory of a once great club. Should we support with a full Emirates whatever happens, or should we stay away keeping the Emirates empty until the Kroenkes are finally gone?
Why would Ozil wants to leave,he’s on a huge salary he’s living in one of the best city in the world, why would he want to leave. Let the fans keep booing him as long as he keeps getting that big paycheck he doesn’t care. Ozil is the biggest fraud in world football.
So how exactly is he a fraud? He was offered a mega deal.He decided to accept the offer.So please explain how you decided that is a fraudulent act
@Phil
A bit literal there I think. If you know what a quality performance looks like, and what value for money means, you would never defend Ozil. Amazing that some fans have actually mentioned Ozil and Bergkamp in the same breath!
Or again Lenohappy, he is doing exactly what you say he should be doing – funny how the big paycheck bothers you more than anything else – I love the way you insinuate that the fans keep booing him as well…that was the first time I heard that happen on Sunday.
Of course a Turkish team can afford ozil. He will be prepared to lower his salary in return he will simply get enhanced image rights, may be 100% exclusive, it simply go on loan.
Imagine how many fans will want his name on their shirt out there. Fenerbache could Loan him for 5 months, which will cost them around £7m in wages. They could add a £13m loan fee to that with a view to paying Arsenal a further £10-15m in a permanent deal. I would say that is a fair and affordable deal for all concerned.
And you are the CEO of which Club ?
It would be great for us.
He was awesome in 2015-2016 when he nearly broke Henry’s assist record. In hindsight I’m glad he didn’t even though at the time I was rooting for him.
But since then he’s been next to useless. Even Mkhytarian has been a bit better. He doesn’t score assists, doesn’t score goals, doesn’t defend or try to get the ball back
Also he is using up valuable salary that can be used on 2-3 players
He’s got to go
If only Erdogan being his best friend could some how give him a sponsorship deal or something to entice him to return to Turkey
If anyone bothered to read what the man himself says, then speculation would stop instantly.
“I have no intention of leaving Arsenal, I love the club and would not consider playing for any other premier league club.
I will see my contract out”.
That, in so many words, is what Mesut Ozil is saying as confirmed by his agent, less than two weeks ago.
Now, the only way for Arsenal to supercede that, is to pay him the salary agreed in his contract up to 2021 OR find him a move that suits him…not The Arsenal or those who want him out…suits him.
Love the player or hate him, it is owner of the club who offered him this contract and I don’t think anyone considers a reported £350,000 weekly wage can be justified by anyone – no matter what your profession, dedication, abilities or number of followers are.
BUT, it was just another example of kronkie’s inability to find a CEO who was up to the job, after sacking David Dein.
There had to be three men involved in this, AW wanting to keep the player, gazidis for putting the contract together and kronkie for agreeing the deal.
Has Ozil performed any better or worse than the other first team squad (apart from Leno and Martinelli)? Is auba earning his salary, or lacs, pepe etc?
Of course not and the bias that Phil speaks about could not be more clearer than the marks given after the city game. Every single outfield player was awful, gutless, mentally frail, tired etc etc but who was singled out as the scapegoat?
Ozil, supposedly, humiliated those of us who called for his inclusion, well I can only say that I was humiliated by the whole bloody lot of them and everyone who wanted the other nine included should have been humiliated as well – but no, it’s focus on one man again.
Reggie,
I certainly accept that Ozil should not be made a scapegoat for all the ills that surround the team at the moment. A lot of the players have not performed for the club, the team, or themselves and this has left the fans absolutely disgusted – me included. A lot has been left to be desired by much of what has been going on at Arsenal from top to bottom.
However, the average fan doesn’t earn £350,000 per week, and whether or not the board were right to offer such favourable terms, it would have looked better for Ozil as the top earner if at least looked as though he was trying. I’m not sure if he is the longest serving current player (Bellerin perhaps) but as such a senior player he hasn’t, in my opinion, covered himself in glory lately. Off course, I do not blame him one bit for seeing out his contract. Who wouldn’t?