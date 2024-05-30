Rumours suggest Vincent Kompany wants Zinchenko – Should Arsenal let him go?

Zinchenko to Bayern?

Arsenal had a very good season and as we head into the summer transfer widow, rumours are beginning to fly around about who will stay and who will go this summer. One name who has been on a lot of Arsenal minds is Arsenal’s 27-year-old defender Oleksandr Zinchenko who has apparently caught the eye of Bayern Munich.

Zinchenko has a bit left on his contract, but this might be the perfect time for Arsenal to pounce and try make some money back off the Ukrainian before it’s too late. Vincent Kompany was just assigned the new Bayern Munich manager. Rumour has it that the ex-Manchester City captain and legend, is looking for someone to come in and replace Alphonso Davies, and has been considering a move for his old team mate and Arsenal full back, Zinchenko.

This makes a lot of sense when you look at the bigger picture, Kompany will want to start life off as Bayern Munch manager strongly and bringing in a player that you already know, that you’ve played with in the past, only makes sense. Kompany obviously see’s the quality in Zinchenko and his leadership and looks to be Kompany’s first choice to bring into the club in the summer.

With FFP rules becoming really strict in recent years, selling players has become a must and with Zinchenko falling out of favour at left back and Tomiyasu and Kiwior stepping up this season when Zinchenko has been injured, it only makes sense that Arsenal will be looking to offload the Ukrainian before his contract runs out.

Since joining the club from Manchester City, Zinchenko has done a lot for the club, but it does seem like were moving in a different direction next season. Although he’s got more than enough quality, he just hasn’t been as consistent as we’ve needed and selling him only makes sense.

With the €45 Million price tag being floated around, that would be great money for the defender and would go straight into our pocket, so we could look to strengthen somewhere else that is needed more than the left back role.

Do I think we should sell him? Yes, I love Zinchenko and what he’s done for the club, but I also just don’t see a future with him starting games for Arteta in this Arsenal squad. Not only do I think that we have better options as it is, for me, Zinchenko just isn’t consistent enough to be a part of this squad, and if we can cash in a bit on him, while we can, it’s a no brainer.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

