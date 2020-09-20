Rumours surrounding Arsenal man debunked as untrue

It seems that Lucas Torreira will be moving to Italian side Torino after all, despite the reported interest from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

This is because those rumours are untrue and only a tactic to get the Italians to pay more for the midfielder, claims TuttoSports.

The Uruguayan is a target for a number of teams in this transfer window after Arsenal made him available for transfer.

Italian sides, Fiorentina and Torino have been serious about signing him, but the latter seems to have won the race.

Torino is looking to land him on a season-long loan deal that will be made permanent if he meets a number of clauses.

Arsenal are not entirely convinced about their proposal and they have kept an open mind.

Because of that, rumours have linked AC Milan with a move for him, but the report claims that Milan has told them they have no interest in the player.

The rumours linking him to Atletico is also untrue it reckons before adding that those rumours are being created to pressure Torino into paying more than they intend to pay for the player.

The Italians are, however, quietly confident that the midfielder will eventually join them.