Rúnarsson in talks to leave Arsenal after just one year

Arsenal’s goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club for Turkish side Altay Spor.

However, the deal is still to be finalized and it could be a permanent one. That comes as music to the ears of the Arsenal fans who will be extremely happy to see the back of the Icelandic international.

The 26-year-old was signed last year, from the now relegated French side Dijon. Many people questioned the Gunners’ move for the goalkeeper, who had lost his place in an extremely underwhelming side, and that too to an aged shot-stopper.

Rúnarsson penned a four-year deal last summer, however his stint at Arsenal is looking likely to come to an end just a year after he signed for the London side.

No Arsenal fan would have complaints on the impending deal, which was awful to say the least. The Icelandic made six appearances for Arsenal conceding seven goals.

Most of his starts came in the Europa League against far inferior teams, which proves how he ended up keeping three clean sheets.

Several Arsenal fans took to social media to show their delight on the latest development on the transfer front.

Arsenal have done right to move him on before the pre-season starts so that they can have a good time to ponder on signing a solid back up to first-choice Bernd Leno.

Rúnarsson’s departure would leave Arthur Okonkwo, Karl Hein, James Hillson and maybe even Dejan Iliev (who’s already 26) as Arsenal’s options for a shot-stopper in the upcoming pre-season.

The North London outfit are set to play six games in the close season, and the young guns can be handed invaluable minutes. The most highly rated of them is Karl Hein, who is already a full international with Estonia, and Okonkwo, who is expected to be the third-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates Stadium from next season.

Personally, I would be looking a close eye at them in the pre-season. Having a young, academy goalkeeper making mistakes is better than signing goalkeeper not cut out for the top stage.

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher impressed when he was handed minutes ahead of a more experienced head than Adrian. Same can be the case with Hein or Okonkwo who can become crucial squad members in a few years’ time.

Even before the news of Rúnarsson’s departure came out, it was clear how lowly the Icelandic international is rated, as the Gunners have already looked at several goalkeepers to replace the Iceland international.

