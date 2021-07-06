Rúnarsson in talks to leave Arsenal after just one year

Arsenal’s “horror” signing set to leave club
Arsenal’s goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club for Turkish side Altay Spor.
However, the deal is still to be finalized and it could be a permanent one. That comes as music to the ears of the Arsenal fans who will be extremely happy to see the back of the Icelandic international.
The 26-year-old was signed last year, from the now relegated French side Dijon. Many people questioned the Gunners’ move for the goalkeeper, who had lost his place in an extremely underwhelming side, and that too to an aged shot-stopper.
Alex Runarsson is close to leaving Arsenal. He's in talks over a move to Altay Spor in Turkey as reported by @egengiin. Deal still to be finalised, could be permanent. pic.twitter.com/GofMvcTsQj
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 5, 2021
Rúnarsson penned a four-year deal last summer, however his stint at Arsenal is looking likely to come to an end just a year after he signed for the London side.
No Arsenal fan would have complaints on the impending deal, which was awful to say the least. The Icelandic made six appearances for Arsenal conceding seven goals.
Most of his starts came in the Europa League against far inferior teams, which proves how he ended up keeping three clean sheets.
Several Arsenal fans took to social media to show their delight on the latest development on the transfer front.
Runarsson highlights pic.twitter.com/L9RwEdjzku
— Kick Arse (@kickarseHD) July 5, 2021
Jokes aside, Runarsson was one of the weirdest signings we’ve ever made. Only brought in through the recommendation of a goalkeeping coach. One minute of proper scouting would tell you that had hologramic hands
— ❄🏴 (@XavThe7th) July 5, 2021
If Runarsson 🇮🇸 is sold this summer it will easily be one of the worst signings of the Emirates era. Yes a minimal amount of money but he was brought in to be our #2 and the only thing he will be remembered for is dropping a stinker against Man City.
Monstrosity of a transfer.
— Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) July 5, 2021
Arsenal have done right to move him on before the pre-season starts so that they can have a good time to ponder on signing a solid back up to first-choice Bernd Leno.
Rúnarsson’s departure would leave Arthur Okonkwo, Karl Hein, James Hillson and maybe even Dejan Iliev (who’s already 26) as Arsenal’s options for a shot-stopper in the upcoming pre-season.
The North London outfit are set to play six games in the close season, and the young guns can be handed invaluable minutes. The most highly rated of them is Karl Hein, who is already a full international with Estonia, and Okonkwo, who is expected to be the third-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates Stadium from next season.
Personally, I would be looking a close eye at them in the pre-season. Having a young, academy goalkeeper making mistakes is better than signing goalkeeper not cut out for the top stage.
Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher impressed when he was handed minutes ahead of a more experienced head than Adrian. Same can be the case with Hein or Okonkwo who can become crucial squad members in a few years’ time.
Even before the news of Rúnarsson’s departure came out, it was clear how lowly the Icelandic international is rated, as the Gunners have already looked at several goalkeepers to replace the Iceland international.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
We paid 1m to Dijon – a Ligue 2 outfit – for his services. What exactly did everyone expect? An Ederson clone?
Look at who was responsible for this signing…. always looking to do things on the cheap!
It didn’t work out, are we surprised? His confidence has taken a complete battering.. he’s been abused by his own ‘fans’… disgusting.
I wish him well in his next venture and perhaps he can reactivate his social media accounts now (smh).
Thank you, Alex… Good luck!
Sue said everything that needed to be said about it and i reiterate my good wishes to him!a question to admi does this site has to post negative articles/ having digs at every player that is linked/announced as leaving the club? most recent articles about Guendouzy Xhaka now Alex having been exactly that”most fans will be happy to see his back he won’t be missed…”i find it sad and classless!
I just cannot understand the fans vitriol towards this kid. He did his best but he obviously wasn’t good enough. Did anyone expect him to turn down the chance to sign for the Arsenal but it didn’t work out. I hope he finds a club at his level where he can play regularly.
Agree with you Marty, Siamois and Sue, the abuse on line for him and this article headlined “horror signing” and negativity of it is classless and doesn’t need to be on here. Best wishes Runarsson and hope you find peace and love at a new club soon.
So so sad, was never comfortable with Arsenal, for no fault of his. Best of luck Alex and hope you are happy wherever you go. The powers that be must think twice before making future signings, Saliba is another example, loaned out before he can even prove himself, just because he hurt someones ego, very sad and sorry state of affairs. Personal egos come before the Club interests which can only take our Club, which every gooner loves most, down and down.
Poor bloke
He did not deserve to be treated so awfully by the fanbase – blame who scouted him instead and perhaps his agent who was not looking after Runarsson’s proper interests.
I hope he can rebuild his confidence and have a good career
Well said !good to see some well wishing comments!Alex getting abused by some of our own fans was another low i find it hard to believe that some of these people are parents themselves unbelievable! Can someone tell me what happened to some of the club’s values ??
He got a chance most goalkeepers dream of……it didn’t work out here but who knows …….good luck and I hope you grow to meet your own expectations…….ignore the fans…..it is part of being a professional…..