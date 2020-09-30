Runarsson must play and provide competition for Leno

Alex Runarsson simply must get the nod on Thursday to show he is ready to compete for the number one jersey, and tell Bernd Leno that he has to improve to keep his place.

I have made no secret that I am not a fan of Leno, and unless he pulls off a miracle that is how my opinion will remain.

Surely after his unconvincing performance and conceding of goals in his previous two games, Arteta won’t opt to play Leno again on Thursday against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup tie at Anfield.

Will Runarrson get a run around? I sure hope so because someone needs to step up and give Leno the competition that Martinez was giving him, although I fail to see how Arteta will pick anyone other than Leno this season as his number one. That is where he will continue to fail in getting the team where they deserve to be, and this will be down to the lack of competition Leno will have, knowing that he will always be number one in Arteta’s eyes.

One thing we have seen over the years is that if players have competition then they have something to work for, and this becomes clear because they step up their game and make the manager step up and notice them. But if they know they will automatically get in the side week in week out then they will play as they know best and not even try because they know they are automatic picks.

Let’s hope that Runarrson is one player that gives Leno a run for his money because we definitely need something to change in between the sticks as it may just give our boys the boost they had under Martinez, to go out and beat everyone and anyone that comes in front of them.

Gooners what do you think about Leno given an unchallenged role in goal?

Shenel