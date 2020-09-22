Runarsson relishing challenge of following in legends’ footsteps

Alex Runarsson is the latest name to become an Arsenal goalkeeper, and is relishing the challenge set by his predecessors.

The Icelandic international was reminiscing of his time growing up whilst admiring club legend Seaman and Invincibles shotstopper Jens Lehmann, stating that he has some big shoes to fill, but is looking forward to the challenge.

“They are amazing – I remember watching Seaman play when I was a small kid, the same with Jens Lehmann,” Runarsson told Arsenal.com.

“Big characters, big personalities but also great goalkeepers. It is not easy to follow those guys but someone has to do it!

“Football would be no fun without having this type of pressure so it will be a challenge but I am up for it.”

Runarsson likens himself to rival Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, while admitting to enjoying his counterpart as well as Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, who he claims is amongst the best.

“Growing up I always liked the modern style of goalkeepers, the ones who play in a similar style to how I do,” he said.

“I enjoyed watching Hugo Lloris when he came to the Premier League, playing high outside the box, I also enjoy watching Manuel Neuer because he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“I am still young so I don’t go back that long but the modern style of goalkeepers who can make saves, but also contribute to the team when they are attacking.”

Alex Runarsson could be in line for his debut in the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening, where his side take on Leicester, but will be expected to play out the season as back-up option to Bernd Leno.

As second-choice, he will need to make some vast improvements to challenge the German for a starting place, before trying to make his mark on history like Seaman and Lehmann did before him, but it is refreshing to hear the ambitious nature of our new signing.

Do we expect to see much of Runarsson this season?

Patrick