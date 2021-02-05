Runarsson set to be dropped for Aston Villa match

The sending off of Bernd Leno in Arsenal’s match against Wolves has opened the door for another goalkeeper at the club to prove his worth.

Mikel Arteta brought on Alex Runarsson when he lost his first choice in that game because Mat Ryan has been struggling with his fitness.

Just as he has done in most of his appearances for the Gunners, Runarsson didn’t inspire much confidence in the game.

He made a couple of good saves, but in one familiar act, he kicked the ball straight out for a corner.

He is now set to be dropped for Arsenal’s next game against Aston Villa with Hjorvar Haflioason, who is part of the Dr. Football Podcast claiming that Mat Ryan will be handed his Arsenal debut.

The Australian joined the Gunners on loan for the rest of the season in the last transfer window.

He had been Brighton’s first choice since they were promoted to the Premier League before losing his place to Robert Sánchez this season.

He has now joined the Gunners as a more reliable deputy to Leno. He would be smart to take his chance against the Villans.

Emi Martinez took advantage of Leno’s absence in a similar manner to earn a move to Villa last summer.