“Running around a little bit” Semenyo aims dig at Arsenal man

Antoine Semenyo expressed his satisfaction after Manchester City defeated Arsenal to win the Carabao Cup, with the forward playing a key role in the victory.

Arsenal had been regarded as favourites by many observers due to their stronger run of form leading into the final. In contrast, Manchester City had endured a difficult spell and had recently been eliminated from the Champions League, which further strengthened expectations that the Gunners would prevail.

Semenyo Influences the Outcome

Despite those pre-match expectations, Manchester City produced an impressive performance, particularly in the second half, to secure a deserved win. Semenyo was among the standout performers, making a significant impact following his arrival at the club in January.

The Ghanaian had previously been linked with a move to Arsenal before completing his transfer to Manchester City, adding further intrigue to his performance. During the match, he consistently troubled Piero Hincapie, creating problems with his pace and direct approach.

Post Match Reaction

As reported by Sky Sports, Semenyo said:

“I just have that freedom to do what I want [on the wing], get at defenders and cause problems.

“I had Hincapie running around a little bit…”

Semenyo’s comments reflected both confidence and satisfaction with his individual display, as well as his contribution to the team’s success. Having played a decisive role in a major final, he will naturally take encouragement from the performance.

For Arsenal, however, the priority must be to move beyond the result and refocus on the remainder of the season. While such remarks may attract attention, the Gunners’ primary concern will be ensuring a strong response in their upcoming fixtures.