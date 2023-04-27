Russian star wishes he did not turn down a move to Arsenal

There was a time when Aleksandr Kokorin was considered one of the best talents in Russia and several top sides wanted to add him to their squad.

Arsenal is one of them, with the Gunners considering him good enough to make their squad stronger.

The Russian was approached to move to the Emirates when he played for Dynamo Moscow.

However, Arsenal failed to add him to their squad and it has now been revealed it was his personal decision not to make the move.

He had believed his club at the time was making good progress and on the same level as Arsenal, but things quickly unravelled.

He tells Fiorentina News:

“I turned down a transfer to the Gunners. I was at Dynamo Moscow, we were in the Europa League and the club had a big project. There was a moment when I thought the team held up to Arsenal’s level. Then, we went crazy, and so many left.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The career of a footballer is very delicate and one wrong decision could change its course and mean they might never reach the heights expected of them.

If Kokorin had moved to the Emirates, he probably would have had a more successful career.

