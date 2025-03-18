Russo, McCabe & Williamson: The Key to Arsenal’s Madrid battle in Women’s Champions League QF

Tonight at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium (in Madrid), Arsenal Women take on Real Madrid Women in the first leg of their two-legged UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter finals tie.

If Gooners could have one wish, it would surely be for Leah Williamson, Katie McCabe, and Alessia Russo to pick up right where they left off against Everton Women.

In their last outing, Arsenal Women outclassed Everton, defeating the Toffees 3-1 in a match where the girls in red and white delivered an outstanding performance.

On Tuesday night against Real Madrid, the Gunners will aim to significantly step up their game, and I expect Alessia Russo, Katie McCabe, and Leah Williamson to shine once again.

Alessia Russo was nothing short of unplayable against Everton. She was incredibly efficient, with 44 touches, a 100% shot accuracy (scoring a brace), a 67% conversion rate, and an impressive 93% passing accuracy. Her performance was so exceptional that it averaged out to a goal every 45 minutes, every 22 touches, and every 1.5 shots.

Russo also managed nine touches inside Everton’s box—more than any Everton player achieved.

Alessia Russo against Everton redefined efficiency! 100% shot accuracy (3/3), 67% conversion rate (2/3) with just 44 touches. This is equal to a goal every 45 minutes, every 22 touches, and every 1.5 shots. Her 9 touches in the box were more than Everton’s entire team! All that… pic.twitter.com/ZwTc1uhTTA — WSL Analytics (@WSLAnalytics) March 15, 2025

Heading into this season, Alessia Russo was predicted to be a standout player, and how right we were. If she can replicate her efficiency from the Everton match against Real Madrid, the Spanish side’s defenders are in for a torrid evening.

Katie McCabe, on the other hand, also had one of her best performances in red and white against Everton. She made an impressive 17 progressive passes—accounting for 21% of Arsenal’s total in that category. Katie out-ran Everton’s entire team by covering 450 yards, more than four times the average distance run by their players. Additionally, with 12 final-third passes, she surpassed the Toffees’ total of six. If Katie can reproduce such a performance tonight, she will undoubtedly facilitate a memorable Arsenal victory.

Katie McCabe is the true definition of a modern wing-back! Against Everton, she made 17 progressive passes (21% of Arsenal’s total) and covered 450 yards—more than four times Everton’s team average! She alone completed more passes into the final third (12) than the entire Everton… pic.twitter.com/DkxV5fNcFV — WSL Analytics (@WSLAnalytics) March 15, 2025

Leah Williamson was equally brilliant in the Everton clash, a game that saw her become the Gunner with the most WSL appearances (259).

She dominated across the pitch, recording five interceptions and completing 21 final-third passes—the most in the match. We need such a perfomance from her tonight.

I’m no prophet, but if Alessia Russo maintains her clinical efficiency, Katie McCabe shows her tireless work ethic, and Leah Williamson demonstrates the same dedication as she did against Everton, there’s little to fear from anything Real Madrid throws at our girls.

That said, if the trio need help, Beth Mead could once again be a game-changer from the bench. In a 29-minute cameo against Everton, Mead created three chances (the most in the game), boasting a creation rate three times higher than anyone else in the match (0.103 per minute). Mead was also highly reliable with her passing, achieving a 92% passing accuracy and providing the assist for Russo’s brace and Arsenal’s third goal of the match.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports 1 tonight. What’s your prediction for tonight’s game Gooners?

Michelle M

