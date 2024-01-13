Russo or Blackstenius? Who leads the line for Arsenal v Watford Women FA Cup tie?

Russo or Blackstenius? Who starts vs Watford?

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad will welcome Watford to Meadow Park for the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup, after what feels like forever since we got to see our women get out on the grass. After their warm weather training trip to Portugal, Arsenal fans will be hoping to see a rejuvenated side come out but with it being a Cup game, I’m expecting plenty of rotation and chances for players who might not always get minutes.

Even though I expect a few changes, I’m stumped as to who I think will lead the line, Alessia Russo or Stina Blackstenius? Both have had relatively good seasons, though personally I think Blackstenius has produced a bit more – you can also only assume that it would take longer for Russo to get settled and really get going. I also think Russo’s had a lot of chances to do that already and it seems like Eidevall has a lot of faith in her and her abilities coming good sooner or later.

Russo for me does a lot more than score goals, although she is known to score a banger on the odd occasion and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. It’s more what she does off the ball that impresses me. She has a way of holding up play and likes to receive the ball with her back to the goal, opening up opportunities for her teammates and has been a big part of our build up play this season.

Russo’s obviously got a great record with scoring goals in the WSL; when she was at Manchester United, she was one of their main goal sources and since joining Arsenal she’s managed to bag 4 goals and two assists, which isn’t bad numbers really, but I do think fans were expecting a bit more and for her to hit the ground running.

Blackstenius has also had a pretty good season when she’s played and has managed to score 4 goals also, although with less games played, but it seems like she doesn’t have the same trust that Russo has been given. I understand Russo was a huge signing for the club, but Blackstenius seems to consistently produce.

For me, I think as much as Eidevall wants Russo to shine, he also needs to factor in how good Blackstenius is and there’s been a few games that I personally, would have gone with Blackstenius over Russo. I understand that Russo is his first choice but I’m hoping to see Blackstenius get the start in the cup.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who would you start against Watford?

Daisy Mae

