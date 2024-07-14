Russo scores again for England Women, but will she lead the Arsenal attack next season?

Certainly, Alessia Russo is pushing to be Arsenal Women’s main spearhead in attack next season. By the end of the season, Stina Blackstenius was gradually regaining the No. 9 position. In fact, fans seemed eager to watch the Swedish tactician play, questioning why she warms the bench when she’s got goals in her.

Well, after defying all odds and becoming Arsenal’s top scorer with 18 goals last season, Blackstenius, who was to leave, signed a new contract, most likely with the promise of plenty of playing time next season. However, as the Swedish striker looks to be the most prolific in Arsenal Women’s attack, given Russo’s form, coach Jonas Eidevall will have a tough time ignoring the England Lionesses striker.

While Blackstenius was the team’s top scorer and deserved a chance, Alessia Russo has 16 goals and four assists in 25 appearances for club and country since the start of 2024. Looking at those figures, it’s clear that the former Manchester United star is regaining her peak form and becoming the player that Sporting Director Edu and head coach Jonas Eidevall hoped to sign for our Gunner women.

We will have to wait to see who starts as Arsenal Women’s striker.

That said, Russo scored her 16th goal of 2024 in the Three Lionesses’ 2-1 victory over Ireland. Her fellow Gunner, Beth Mead, set her up five minutes into the game to break the tie. Aside from scoring the goal, she had an excellent game by all accounts. With one game remaining in England’s Euro qualification, Alessia Russo has three goals, and Beth Mead has one goal and an assist.

Russo appears to have rediscovered her scoring ability, which is fantastic news for Arsenal. Arsenal’s efficiency in front of goal was an area where they struggled last season; without Blackstenius’ goal from the bench in several games, their season might not have been as successful. It would be encouraging to watch Russo and Blackstenius compete for the role of Arsenal’s main star in attack. Don’t you think so?

Katie P

