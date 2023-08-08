Russo’s England face Columbia in Women’s World Cup Quarter-Final clash by Michelle

Euro 2022 champions England are amongst the favourites to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, with a FIFA ranking of 4th, whilst Columbia are ranked 25th in the world but 2nd only to Brazil amongst the South American teams (CONMEBOL). Indeed, Columbia gave Brazil a very tough run in the Copa America Feminina, in July 2022, which Brazil eventually won 1-0. That tournament has probably well prepared this Columbian team for the World Cup.

England beat Brazil (on penalties) as the European Champions took on the Copa America Champions in the Finalissima 2023.

England World Cup History:

1991 Did not qualify

1995 Reached quarter-finals

1999 / 2003 Did not qualify

2007 / 2011 Reached quarter-finals

2015 3rd place in Women’s World Cup

2019 4th place in Women’s World Cup

2023 England’s Lionesses finished top of Group D but struggled to defeat Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Monday 7th August in the Round of 16, with the game going to extra-time and finally being decided on penalties, which England won.

Columbia World Cup History:

1999 / 2003 / 2007 Did not qualify

2011 14th in the group stages

2015 12th in the round of 16

2019 Did not qualify

2023 Columbia have reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, finishing top of Group H. Columbia knocked Germany out of the tournament.

England and Columbia have only played once before – in the group stages of the World Cup in 2015, when England won 2-1.

The Lionesses are favourites to progress to the semi-finals. Do you think they can get past Columbia? England’s last performance against Nigeria was a nail-biting affair, to say the least! Let’s hope our Lionesses are back on form – albeit without Lauren James – by Saturday 12th August, to take on Columbia and progress to the semi-finals, kick-off 12:30PM UK.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

