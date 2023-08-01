Russo’s England v China – will Lionesses finish top of Group D at Women’s World Cup? by Michelle

England versus Denmark ended with a 1-0 England win in another scrappy win for the Lionesses in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

It only took Alessia Russo, Lotte Wubben Moy, and co. 6 minutes to break the deadlock, with Lauren James scoring in her first World Cup start. Unfortunately, as the Lionesses were getting comfortable with their lead, star player Keira Walsh sustained an injury just after half an hour of the clash, leaving the pitch on a stretcher (Laura Coombs replaced her). England had all the chances to kill off the game, but like with Haiti, they struggled to be efficient in front of goal.

Other than them killing off their chances, the Lionesses at times lost possession too easily and were left exposed in transitions, something Sarina Weigman said she and the girls will look to work on to make sure they just play their game. “It was unnecessary,” Weigman said of the misplaced passes. “They had a couple of counter-attacks when we lost the ball when we shouldn’t have. We played really well at that point, but we made some decisions, like running with the ball. The thing we did well in the opening part was passing the ball really quickly; we went forward, and that was really good. And as soon as we started doing other things, then we became a little vulnerable because they won the ball from us. I’m not concerned, but we just want to go back to that passing game again.”

The Lionesses face China today, in their last group D game. England currently top Group D and a win or a draw against China today should see them qualify for the Knock-out round of 16.

England v China will kick-off at 12:00 UK. Watch the action live on ITV.

I personally hope that we see a bit more spark and flow from our Lionesses today.. what about you? Have you been impressed with England’s performances thus far, in the tournament?

Michelle Maxwell

