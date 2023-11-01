Russo’s England Women’s Olympics qualification in real jeopardy after latest defeat.

Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben Moy made the Lionesses squad for this international break. Arsenal’s Beth Mead missed due to match fitness and Arsenal’s captain of the Lionesses, Leah Williamson, is still not available as she rehabilitates from her ACL injury.

The Lionesses were hoping to take their dominance to the Paris Olympics, after conquering the Euros 2022 and having an outstanding performance in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they reached the finals but lost out to Spain.

England Women are in the same Nations League group as the Netherlands; they needed to win this group for direct qualification for the Olympics. Last week, they beat Belgium 1-0; the Lionesses pinned their hopes on winning the return leg against Belgium last night (31st October), but their hopes were well and truly dashed as they lost 3-2 to Belgium. The full results of Group A are detailed below, with the Netherlands leading the group, Belgium in 2nd place and the Lionesses in 3rd, above only Scotland.

The Lionesses, who beat Belgium 1-0 in Leicester on Friday, dominated possession and had the better chances in the game as Arsenal’s Alessia Russo, Villa’s Rachel Daly and Chelsea’s Fran Kirby all having shots saved.

The Lionesses went into the break level on 2-2, with goals from Fran Kirby & Lucy Bronze. However, a Belgian goal in the 85th minute. Tessa Wullaert scored twice, including the Belgian winner from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

To have a chance of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on behalf of Team GB, the Lionesses now have two decisive fixtures against the Netherlands and Scotland left to play in December.

On Friday 1st December Lionesses v Netherlands 19:45 at Wembley Stadium, with an anticipated 90,000 strong crowd.

Scotland v Lionesses 19:45 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

What do you think of Arsenal Women’s top summer-signing Alessia Russo’s performance Gooners? Do you think there’s a real chance that there will be no footballing Team GB at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….