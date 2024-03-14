Ruthless Arsenal is the most efficient team in the Premier League on expected goals

Arsenal has exhibited a ruthless streak in the Premier League during 2024, evident in their efficient conversion of expected goals.

Despite encountering struggles in the first half of the season with goal-scoring despite creating numerous chances, the team was encouraged to secure a striker capable of consistently finding the net.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has defied expectations by consistently finding the back of the net, even with established strikers like Gabriel Jesus often starting from the bench.

Currently, Arsenal boasts the best goal difference in the league and sits atop the standings on goal difference ahead of Liverpool.

This proficiency in goal-scoring could prove pivotal in determining the league title at the season’s conclusion, and the CIES Football Observatory’s analysis sheds light on teams making the most of their opportunities.

According to their findings, Arsenal leads the pack, exceeding their expected goals by 0.43 per game. The Gunners have scored 2.21 non-penalty goals per game, surpassing their expected goal tally of 1.78 per match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This stat is remarkable and shows we truly are on fire in front of goal this term. Hopefully, it will be enough for us to win the league.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

