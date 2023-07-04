Ruthless Arsenal want a large fee for Folarin Balogun

Arsenal is now open to selling Folarin Balogun, but they will not let him go for a low price following his impressive loan spell at Reims.

Balogun has expressed his desire not to go out on loan again, which means he either needs to become a key player for Arsenal or seek a permanent transfer elsewhere.

The Gunners have had an active summer transfer window, making significant investments in players like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. To balance their spending, they will look to generate substantial funds from player sales.

While there have been rumours of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka potentially leaving the club, it is Balogun’s departure that could fetch Arsenal the highest transfer fee.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal acknowledges the possibility of Balogun’s exit but is demanding a financial package of £50 million for the talented young player.

Balogun has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top prospects following his loan spell, but potential suitors may be hesitant to pay such a high fee for a player who has yet to prove himself in English football.

Balogun is worth a lot of money, but we will hardly make £50m from his departure and risk keeping him for another season, which will reduce his value further.