Ruthless Arsenal want a large fee for Folarin Balogun

Arsenal is now open to selling Folarin Balogun, but they will not let him go for a low price following his impressive loan spell at Reims.
Balogun has expressed his desire not to go out on loan again, which means he either needs to become a key player for Arsenal or seek a permanent transfer elsewhere.
The Gunners have had an active summer transfer window, making significant investments in players like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. To balance their spending, they will look to generate substantial funds from player sales.
While there have been rumours of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka potentially leaving the club, it is Balogun’s departure that could fetch Arsenal the highest transfer fee.
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal acknowledges the possibility of Balogun’s exit but is demanding a financial package of £50 million for the talented young player.
Balogun has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top prospects following his loan spell, but potential suitors may be hesitant to pay such a high fee for a player who has yet to prove himself in English football.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun is worth a lot of money, but we will hardly make £50m from his departure and risk keeping him for another season, which will reduce his value further.
I just hope they play this smart and don’t end up with yet another player on our books that won’t be utilised.
I think we want to sell him because of Harvertz. Many people on here think Harvertz is Xhaka’s replacement but I doubt so because according to my sources we are going to buy another midfielde(s). According to my sources we have a list of Xavi Simons, Onana, Caceido, Latvia and Tchouameni. Also we are going to buy another defender after Timber because Holding will be leaving the club either on loan or permanently.
According to your sources.
Oh that’s a good one 😆
Thanks that brought a smile to my face
I don’t see the point of this article. Why is it ruthless to want £50m for Balogun? Interested clubs will only be willing to pay up to their own valuation anyway. Personally I think we should keep him but because of his stance of not going on loan again and not signing a new contract, his days are probably numbered at AFC.
Arsenal has been nothing but impressive in the transfer window this far, arm with a war chest to the tune of approximately £200 mill, Havertz, Rice and Timber , all proudly in the shopping bag.
A deal of £21.5 mill am told in place for the Swiss.
Next stop Balogun, Edu deserves a grade A, for his performance in the market thus far.
You mean Kroenke?
Yes the family, everyone involved
Oh you are told?
By News now Arsenal?
Just like everyone else 😉
Me2
The same reliable sources
Arsenal will sell Balogun because Arteta loves Jesus, has a relationship with Jesus, and will play him regardless of who else is in the team. He sacrificed winning for ‘his’ players when he missed out on Champions League football by benching Aubemyang, and it is entirely possible he will do it again here, forcing out a promising, homegrown player without giving him a fair chance.
Of course, Balogun could be a one-season-wonder and this will turn out to be a shrewd move. That is clearly what Arteta either believes or wants to believe.
The manager and front office are clearly favoring versatile players like Havertz over specialists like Balogun. Balogun is a center forward, not a winger or attacking midfielder; but the phrase jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none seems apt. Pep Guardiola used that approach when Sergio Aguero declined, but when he tried to sign Harry Kane, and then signed Haaland when he got the chance. The philosophy that whole is greater than the sum of the parts is a commonly held philosophy, but the teams that win titles usually have the best players.
Havertz played a lot of minutes, all over the pitch at Chelsea, from center forward to central midfield, and played well, but never showed 65 milion fee/ 375,000 per week quality.
Nketish got his shot, playing in a lot of league matches when Jesus was injured and his haul of 4 league goals suggests he will be a squad player his whole career unless he leaves Arsenal. It seems more prudent to sell Nketiah who has never been prolific at Arsneal or on loan, and keep Balogun, who in his one season as a full-time player, scored 22 goals.
If Arsenal sell Balogun sign Havertz, Rice, and Timber and win the league, Mikel Arteta and Edu will be seen as geniuses. These are bold moves and they deserve credit for the guts to make them. But…
If the Gunners finish further down the tablel than second and Balogun moves to West Ham, Aston Villa, Brentford, or Brighton, scores 20 goals and helps his team get into Europe; while Havertz and Nketiah play to form and score 7 and 4 respectively, there will be some serious egg on some Arsenal faces.