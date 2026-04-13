Ruud Gullit tips ex-Arsenal man for the Man Utd managerial role

Robin van Persie may have concluded his Premier League career at Manchester United, yet it was at Arsenal where he initially established himself as one of the competition’s most prolific forwards. His time in North London remains memorable, with the striker producing some of the finest performances of his career during that period.

Following his retirement, Van Persie has transitioned into management and is currently in charge of Feyenoord in the Dutch top flight. There, he is working with former Arsenal player Raheem Sterling, continuing his connection to familiar names from his playing days. His managerial career is still developing, but there is already speculation that he could one day take charge of a Premier League side.

Potential Future in Management

Given the manner of his departure from Arsenal to Manchester United, a return to the Emirates in a managerial capacity appears unlikely. However, there are suggestions that he could be considered for a role at Old Trafford in the future.

Manchester United may be assessing their managerial options ahead of the summer, with uncertainty surrounding their current situation. This has led to discussions about potential candidates, and Van Persie’s name has entered the conversation as a possible option.

Gullit’s Backing

Former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit has expressed his support for Van Persie’s managerial prospects. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said, “It would be great if Robin van Persie became the manager of Manchester United in the future.

‘I definitely hope that happens at some point!

‘Robin is a great manager, but he’s struggling a little bit at Feyenoord at the moment. I feel like the expectations for him are very high because of the career he had, so he’s under the spotlight a lot more than other managers in the Eredivisie.’”

Despite this backing, Arsenal supporters are likely to remain firmly behind Mikel Arteta. The current manager has delivered strong performances with the team, and there is little indication that the club would consider a change, regardless of Van Persie’s future trajectory.