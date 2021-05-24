Ryan could return to Arsenal after solid loan spell

Mat Ryan joined Arsenal on loan in the winter transfer window and has been the second choice behind Bernd Leno at the Emirates.

The Gunners sold Emi Martinez and replaced him with Alex Runarsson in the summer.

The Iceland international has turned out to be a poor buy for the Gunners and forced them back into the transfer market in January for Ryan.

The former Valencia man had fallen down the pecking order at Brighton and they allowed him to join Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season.

He immediately moved ahead of Runarsson in the pecking order and proved his worth in the few games that he played for the club.

Standard Sports reveals that Arsenal didn’t have the option to make his loan move permanent.

They have, however, been impressed by his performance at the Emirates and could make a move for him when the transfer window reopens.

The goalkeeper has lost his starting place at Brighton and would play a backup role when he returns.

Because he has just a year left on his current deal, the Seagulls could accept an offer from Arsenal to sign him permanently.

The report adds that there is a good chance of that happening because he has been in fine form since he moved to the Emirates.