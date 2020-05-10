Ryan Giggs recommends Arsenal target to Manchester United

Ryan Giggs has urged Manchester United to make a move for Swansea’s Joe Rodon, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, reports the Mirror.

Rodon has been one of Arsenal’s main transfer target as Mikel Arteta looks to add more quality to his defence in the summer.

The Spaniard has seen his team struggle at the back for much of this season and he is targeting a few incomings in that position.

Rodon has been starring for the Welsh side this season and Arsenal scouts have watched him on a number of occasions.

Arteta considers the defender the ideal profile of player that he would love to manage at the Emirates because he is still young and has an unlimited possibility to develop further.

The latest report, however, claims that Ryan Giggs who manages the defender in the national team has urged Manchester United to make a move for the defender.

The Red Devils will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City as Pep Guardiola is also tracking the defender.

Rodon is just 22, he has played almost 50 league games for Swansea and has made four appearances for the Welsh senior national team.

Manchester United heeded the advice of Giggs when they signed Dan James in the summer, the winger’s success could see them try to beat Arsenal to signing Rodon.