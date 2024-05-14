Sabrina D’Angelo out? Daphne van Domselaar in? Arsenal Women goalkeeper focus..

As the WSL season draws to a close, with WSL FInal Day taking place on Saturday 18th May, we will be moving into the summer transfer window.

Arsenal Women had a very busy summer transfer window last season and that, alongside a raft of players returning from ACL injuries through the season, has been blamed for our Gunners lack of consistency this season. The club then had a very quiet winter transfer window, with Noelle Maritz moving to Aston Villa, making space for new recruit Emily Fox at right-back.

Arsenal made an announcement of their first upcoming change yesterday, with the shock departure of Dutch international and Arsenal legend Vivianne Miedema, at the end of the season, which has upset a few Gooners, to say the least..

So what else can we expect over the coming weeks? Who else might we lose and who else might we see coming into this Arsenal Women team for next season?

First of all, let’s take a look at Arsenal’s goal-keeping situation.

Arsenal Women currently have 4 registered goalkeepers:

26 year old, Kaylan Marckese, from Florida, USA, joined Arsenal in July 2022. Marckese went out on loan to Bristol City last season, but then suffered an ACL injury in January 2023. Marckese is unlikely to return to the pitch until mid 2024-25 season, when she may go out on loan again.

28 year old Austrian international, Manuela Zinsberger, signed for Arsenal in May 2019 and is our Gunners no.1 keeper. Zinsberger signed a new 2 year deal with Arsenal in January this year, and is definitely here to stay.

19 year old Naomi Williams came up through the Arsenal Academy, and signed a full-time contract with Arsenal last summer. One suspects that Naomi may go out on loan next season, to play more and increase her WSL experience.

31 year old Canadian international, Sabrina D’Angelo, joined Arsenal in January 2023. D’Angelo has had limited playing time, with Zinsberger being Eidevall’s preferred choice. She may move on in this transfer window, to make space for Arsenal’s new target, but there is no indication from the club on this.

24 year old Dutch international, Daphne Van Domselaar. Arsenal were reported to be interested in signing Domselaar earlier this year. Domselaar then picked up a season-ending hip injury, that required surgery, but it is anticipated that she will be fully fit for the 2024-25 season. Arsenal are said to still be very keen to sign this rising star.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

