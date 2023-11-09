Sacha Boey confirms Arsenal wanted to sign him in the summer

Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey has revealed that he came close to leaving the club in the summer and disclosed that Arsenal had contacted his Turkish club about a potential transfer.

The right-back is among the players being monitored by the Gunners and has been linked with a move to London in recent months.

Several other clubs are also keeping tabs on the Frenchman, and it seems only a matter of time before he secures a move to a bigger European league.

Arsenal, known for strengthening their squad in recent transfer windows, would be open to adding Boey to their roster. However, a deal didn’t materialise in the summer, likely due to the addition of Jurrien Timber. Boey has now confirmed the contact between Arsenal and his current club during the transfer negotiations.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

”I had contacts with various clubs.

“These clubs also contacted Galatasaray. There were opportunities for me to go to the Premier League.

“There were some meetings between Galatasaray administrators and Arsenal officials. There was an interest, but there was no official offer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey has been linked with a move to us for a long time and is a player we can be sure will do well on our books.

He is still just 23, an ideal age for us to sign any player if we intend to mould them into someone we need.

