Sacked Arsenal backroom staff sells his club memorabilia for some good money

Former Arsenal backroom staff member, Paul Johnson has auctioned off his amazing collection of Arsenal shirts and Memorabilia.

He worked at Highbury and the Emirates for more than 30 years and he was let go by the club in 2018 as they prepared to usher in a new era.

He was the travel and equipment manager at the club and his position gave him the chance to amass a huge number of club items including player’s jerseys and even medals.

After being let go by the Gunners, he was left with several of these items as memories of his time at the club.

He has, however, now decided to sell them off after claiming that he had fallen out of love for the club. He was also burgled a few years back and wanted to make some money from the remaining items, Mail Online reports.

The horde had been stored in his garage and it included winners medals from the FA Cup as well as runners up medals from the same competition and the Champions League.

The report claims that the winners’ and runner-up medals from the FA Cup, Champions League, Carabao Cup and Community Shield raised £30,800 alone.

The most expensive item of them all was the 2014 FA Cup winners medal which fetched £9,000. He made a combined total of over £100,000 from the sale.