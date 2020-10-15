Sacked Arsenal man still praises the club for recent transfer

Former Arsenal scout, Francis Cagigao has hailed Arsenal’s capture of midfielder, Thomas Partey and claims that the Ghanaian might be the final piece of the jigsaw that makes the Gunners title challengers.

Cagigao spent 24 years at Arsenal and he started the club’s scouting of Partey some six years ago.

The midfielder was playing for Almeria, on loan from Atletico Madrid at the time and he caught their attention.

Arsenal finally got their man this summer, and Cagigao believes that they have signed a player who is capable of making them title winners again.

He claimed that he had recommended the midfielder to Arsenal for a long time before the club finally signed him.

He added that Partey has so much more to offer than he has shown and that he will prove to be an even better player now that he will be playing in a better system compared to that of Atletico Madrid.

‘He is a player that we pursued for a long time and strongly recommended over the last few years,’ Cagigao says via Mail Online.

‘I first watched him about six years ago playing for Almeria on loan from Atletico Madrid and he was more box-to-box, attacking even.

‘I think we will see him with the shackles off because he did very much play in a constricted midfield unit [at Atletico].

‘He could be the final piece of the jigsaw that makes Arsenal challenge for the title.’