Sacking Arteta will not solve Arsenal’s biggest problems

Honestly, if Arteta is sacked, i will understand. But I will tell you this for free, Arteta is not the problem and it doesn’t matter the manager we bring in. With these crop of players, EVERY SINGLE MANAGER THAT COMES IN WILL STRUGGLE. Why? Because the players are sooo used to mediocrity. They know there are no consequences for mediocrity and this started from Wenger’s last years at Arsenal.
Players got too comfortable with losing games in Wenger’s last years and what we are seeing today is an accumulation of years and years of neglect of this fact.
Also, it does not matter how much we spend or how many players we bring in. More than anything, WE NEED A MASIVE OVERHAUL. If your cup of water is contaminated, you dont fix the problem by pouring in more water, you fix the problem by emptying your cup and pouring in fresh water. EVERYONE THAT PLAYED UNDER WENGER NEEDS TO GO. IF NOT THEIR NON-COMPETITIVE ENERGY WILL RUB OFF ON THE PROMISING PLAYERS WE HAVE.
Auba, Laca, Xhaka, Leno, Bellerin, Chambers, Holding, Nelson, Nketiah, AMN, Willock all need to go. This is actually more important than buying new players. Your work environment influences how you work in ways you cannot imagine. You can be the most talented person around, but if your working environment tolerates mediocrity, sooner or later, you will be mediocre without even realizing it (although in very rare cases, there are a few exceptional people that stand out).
It is exactly what will happen if we leave the above players I’ve mentioned and bring in new players. I can never forget the Bellerin interview where he said Sanchez’s competitive nature was “a little too much”. That just summarizes the mentality at Arsenal when Wenger was there. Mark my words, If we do not clear these players out in good time, the mediocrity will begin to rub off on your favorite players. Then you will begin to turn on them. After that you will want new players to replace them. Then these new players come in, without the club getting rid of the “contaminated players”, and so they get “contaminated”. And the cycle continues…
We are in dire need of a massive clear out. Much more than buying new players. I like what we did with Ozil, Mustafi and the remaining contracts we terminated. It doesnt stop there. We need more of that. Arteta is not the problem. Emery made some mistakes, but I am now inclined to believe he was not the problem either. The players are. They failed the previous manager, they are failing the current manager and they will continue to fail any manager that comes in because they are so comfortable with failure.
And even the Board, to an extent, are to blame. Players cannot play badly at Man City because they know Guardiola has the full backing of the board, and can simply decide to buy better players that will replace them. Arteta does not have that backing. Emery didn’t have that backing either. While I agree that Arteta has made some very questionable decisions (as a result of his inexperience), I still do not believe he is the problem.
If he is sacked, as I said, I will understand. But if we do not get rid of these “contaminated elements”, the problem will still persist.
Ben Ogaraku
He’s had enough time in my opinion. I don’t want to see us go any lower than we already are
I concur with your views Ben.A clear out is essential regardless of who is appointed to replace Arteta if indeed be is sacked.Basically a lack of quality and the unbalanced nature of our squad are why we are a mix table side.
With all due respect this your article us baseless managers come and go.its on the next manger to mold the team in his image with his tactics and selection watch chelsea for Christ sakes
True talk bro
hes 11th place with Lacazette, Partey, Saka, Tierney, Aubameyang in a squad. Chelsea would’ve sacked him months ago. Surely would’ve sacked him following day after losing to Villarreal. With these useless owners they may give him another season to fail truthfully…
But Arteta has shown he can not motivate these under performing players. And how do we sell any of them when no club will pay anything approaching the clubs valuation.
Add to that other returning loan players Torreira Saliba Guendouzi Kolasinac Mavropanos Niles and Willock. Arteta has managed to spin so many gold players into straw these past 17 months what do we lose by trying someone more experienced?
What about the manager of that Spanish team who beat us Thursday night?
Tired of the excuses for his failure. Who decided on the false 9 nonsense? Who decides on the negative, cowardly tactics where we hide like turtles in a shell?
Who decided to keep brining on useless Willian?
Martinelli MOTM and then benched for the most important game of the season?
Fire him now; under him we have regressed in the table, no European football (first time in 26 years), no philosophy or style of play, not to mention some of the worst football I have ever seen. Even Pulis would be shocked at how unsightly it is.
And Arteta’s new excuse is some “mysterious internal issue” that he is unable to discuss. How convenient, an unidentifiable issue he can trot out to justify his sheer incompetence when things get hot for him.
Saliba “wasn’t ready” yet man of the month his first month at Nice, how many games has he been a standout player for them?
Willock at Newcastle has found new life away from Arteta.
Plainly, Arteta has no idea how to incorporate player’s strengths into his lineups. We set up based on his inexperienced ideas rather than the strengths of our team.