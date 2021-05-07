Sacking Arteta will not solve Arsenal’s biggest problems

Honestly, if Arteta is sacked, i will understand. But I will tell you this for free, Arteta is not the problem and it doesn’t matter the manager we bring in. With these crop of players, EVERY SINGLE MANAGER THAT COMES IN WILL STRUGGLE. Why? Because the players are sooo used to mediocrity. They know there are no consequences for mediocrity and this started from Wenger’s last years at Arsenal.

Players got too comfortable with losing games in Wenger’s last years and what we are seeing today is an accumulation of years and years of neglect of this fact.

Also, it does not matter how much we spend or how many players we bring in. More than anything, WE NEED A MASIVE OVERHAUL. If your cup of water is contaminated, you dont fix the problem by pouring in more water, you fix the problem by emptying your cup and pouring in fresh water. EVERYONE THAT PLAYED UNDER WENGER NEEDS TO GO. IF NOT THEIR NON-COMPETITIVE ENERGY WILL RUB OFF ON THE PROMISING PLAYERS WE HAVE.

Auba, Laca, Xhaka, Leno, Bellerin, Chambers, Holding, Nelson, Nketiah, AMN, Willock all need to go. This is actually more important than buying new players. Your work environment influences how you work in ways you cannot imagine. You can be the most talented person around, but if your working environment tolerates mediocrity, sooner or later, you will be mediocre without even realizing it (although in very rare cases, there are a few exceptional people that stand out).

It is exactly what will happen if we leave the above players I’ve mentioned and bring in new players. I can never forget the Bellerin interview where he said Sanchez’s competitive nature was “a little too much”. That just summarizes the mentality at Arsenal when Wenger was there. Mark my words, If we do not clear these players out in good time, the mediocrity will begin to rub off on your favorite players. Then you will begin to turn on them. After that you will want new players to replace them. Then these new players come in, without the club getting rid of the “contaminated players”, and so they get “contaminated”. And the cycle continues…

We are in dire need of a massive clear out. Much more than buying new players. I like what we did with Ozil, Mustafi and the remaining contracts we terminated. It doesnt stop there. We need more of that. Arteta is not the problem. Emery made some mistakes, but I am now inclined to believe he was not the problem either. The players are. They failed the previous manager, they are failing the current manager and they will continue to fail any manager that comes in because they are so comfortable with failure.

And even the Board, to an extent, are to blame. Players cannot play badly at Man City because they know Guardiola has the full backing of the board, and can simply decide to buy better players that will replace them. Arteta does not have that backing. Emery didn’t have that backing either. While I agree that Arteta has made some very questionable decisions (as a result of his inexperience), I still do not believe he is the problem.

If he is sacked, as I said, I will understand. But if we do not get rid of these “contaminated elements”, the problem will still persist.

Ben Ogaraku