Sad news of Torreira’s mother’s reported death

Lucas Torreira‘s mother is claimed to have lost her battle with Covid-19 on Tuesday, and the Arsenal star will likely be permitted a break before returning to Atletico Madrid.

Lucas left North London to join Atletico Madrid on loan for the season, and the Spanish giants granted him special permission to travel.

The Uruguayan was permitted to leave his bubble to go his homeland upon receiving news that his mum had been admitted to the intensive care unit.

The 25 year-old also suffered with the illness in 2020, but made a reasonably swift recovery, and he will now have to find a way to deal with his mother’s passing as Ovacion had reported.

The only positive is that he is believed to be staying close-by with family in these troubling times having been allowed to travel home last week.

Such news can cause major life decisions, and while his loan deal hasn’t gone to plan in Spain, and with him having struggled to settle in England also, you wouldn’t blame him for deciding that another change would be needed this summer.

we offer our condolences to Torreira and his family, and hope their wishes are respected while they deal with their loss.

Patrick