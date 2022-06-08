Sadio Mane could help Arsenal land a dream target

Sadio Mane is set to leave Liverpool this summer after failing to help them win the Premier League and Champions League titles again.

The Senegalese star has one more season left on his current deal at the club, but he is very unlikely to sign an extension, which should force the Reds to sell him.

One club that has been keen to add him to their squad this summer is Bayern Munich, and a move to Bavaria could help Arsenal get a transfer target.

The Gunners are interested in bringing back Serge Gnabry to the club as Bayern struggles to get him on a new deal.

Bild is reporting that Bayern will allow Gnabry to leave if they can secure an agreement with Liverpool to sign Mane.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If releasing Gnabry is dependent on signing Mane, then Arsenal fans can be confident Gnabry will likely be available in weeks.

This is because the Liverpool man seems serious about leaving Anfield and he has been flirting with that idea for some time now.

Gnabry has other suitors among Europe’s top clubs and we can only hope he chooses a return to his old stomping ground if he leaves Bavaria.

