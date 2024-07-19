Sagna explains why Serie A star is perfect for Arsenal

Riccardo Calafiori has agreed to personal terms to move to Arsenal and is now waiting for the Gunners to agree on a fee with Bologna.

The Italian defender was one of the standout players in his position at Euro 2024 and performed well for Bologna last season.

After observing him at the Euros, Arsenal became convinced they were pursuing the right player and intensified their interest in signing him.

Although the move has taken some time to be finalised, it seems likely that Calafiori will eventually become an Arsenal player unless something significant derails the transfer. Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, who has been following Calafiori’s progress, believes he is a good fit for the team.

Sagna, while discussing the Gunners, insisted that Calafiori is the right addition to their squad.

He said, as quoted by Goal:

“Riccardo Calafiori is very good – I’ve followed him a lot in Serie A this season. I’ve seen a lot of Bologna games, and he’s one of the reasons they were able to qualify for the Champions League. He’s calm and composed on the ball – he can break lines by committing and help the side out offensively. He’d be a fantastic player for Arsenal – any club he would join, he would be a fantastic addition.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori has developed well in the last year, and he will clearly strengthen our team. Hopefully, we can seal an agreement for him soon.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…