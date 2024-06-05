Sagna recommends two Manchester United stars for Arsenal to sign

Bacary Sagna has suggested that Arsenal consider adding two Manchester United stars to their squad.

The Gunners are looking for new players and will consider talents in the Premier League as well. Mikel Arteta’s side has a list they are working with, and players with Premier League experience are an important profile for them to consider. Sagna, who has been following Arsenal and the Premier League in general, recommended two Manchester United stars for them to sign. He believes Arsenal would be in fantastic shape if they added Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane to their squad.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“I would love to see Marcus Rashford at Arsenal.

“I think if you added Rashford to Arsenal’s attack, with the pace that he has, Arsenal would destroy the opposition. Adding Rashford to an extremely talented squad would be a frightening prospect for Arsenal’s rivals.”

On Varane, he added: “I actually think he would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. Varane would be a perfect fit for the vibe of the club because of his winning mentality and personality. He would get on really well with the players in Arsenal’s squad because he is a great player and a great man.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford and Varane are part of one of the poorest United teams we have seen in a while.

The Red Devils are in terrible shape now, and it makes no sense for us to sign any player from there.

ADMIN COMMENT

