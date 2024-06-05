Sagna recommends two Manchester United stars for Arsenal to sign

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:
“I would love to see Marcus Rashford at Arsenal.
“I think if you added Rashford to Arsenal’s attack, with the pace that he has, Arsenal would destroy the opposition. Adding Rashford to an extremely talented squad would be a frightening prospect for Arsenal’s rivals.”
On Varane, he added: “I actually think he would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal. Varane would be a perfect fit for the vibe of the club because of his winning mentality and personality. He would get on really well with the players in Arsenal’s squad because he is a great player and a great man.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rashford and Varane are part of one of the poorest United teams we have seen in a while.
The Red Devils are in terrible shape now, and it makes no sense for us to sign any player from there.
Varane, ah no, completely opposite to Arsenal
BS was a fine player but I am glad he no longer has any influence at Arsenal.
Very true, awful suggestions that would only add to our wage bill. Why would we help Utd. dig out of a hole by bringing in those two? No thanks, and quickly pass on his ridiculous suggestion.