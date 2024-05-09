Sagna reveals when Arsenal’s title chances suffered the biggest setback

Bakary Sagna has commented on Arsenal’s season as they struggle to regain a foothold in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side had the opportunity to stay at the top of the Premier League table and spent a lot of time there.

However, they dropped points in some crucial games and lost their momentum, ultimately costing them their lead at the top.

Currently, they are leading only because Manchester City has not played their outstanding game.

However, if City wins their remaining matches, Arsenal will end this campaign with nothing to show for it.

Sagna has now reflected on the important stages of the season and discussed the games where he believes Arsenal dropped valuable points.

The ex-fullback explains, as quoted by DAZN:

“It’s difficult to explain what Arsenal need to do to win the league – they have the quality in every single position.

“They’ve been consistent and they’re having a great season.

“The only thing they might regret is losing to Fulham away and drawing at home. For me, that was a turning point – they dropped important points in those two games. Arsenal are a top team, but they ended up losing and drawing games they should’ve won. They’ve been more mature, but those games will cost them a lot.

“They are still in contention; they’ve managed to be up there, and they deserve a lot of credit. A few years ago, they were standing in the same position as Manchester United are in today. The club is back to its best.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dropping points in those key games has put us in the position we are in now, but there is no point crying over spilt milk, and we simply just have to focus on winning our remaining games.

