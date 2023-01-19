Sagna says Nketiah is “not as skilful but he is doing a great job”

Bacary Sagna Identifies One Gunner On Whom Arteta Can Rely For His Attack

Gabriel Jesus is arguably Arsenal’s best signing of the season. Since joining the club last summer, the Brazilian has transformed Arsenal’s attack from toothless to razor-sharp. In Arsenal’s attack, the 25-year-old could do it all: press, create chances for teammates, assist, and score goals.

After the World Cup, the news that Gabriel Jesus would be out for the foreseeable future worried many Arsenal fans. After Jesus’ injury, Arteta had two options: sign a replacement or trust Eddie Nketiah.

With no striker signed, Arteta appears to be confident that Nketiah will continue to lead his attack. Notably, the ex.Arsenal star Bacary Sagna appreciates what Nketiah brings to Arsenal’s attack in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, and he “blesses” the idea that Gooners can rely on Nketiah to lead the attack in the long run.

“I think we need to give credit to Eddie Nketiah. His style is different to other strikers; he’s probably not as tall as other strikers, maybe not as skilful, but he is doing a great job,” Sagna stated.

“No one expected him to be in the starting lineup for so long, and we can trust him; we have to trust him. Sometimes you need more games to score more goals and be more clinical, but he is doing well and can do even better.”

Nketiah’s contribution to Arsenal’s title challenge cannot be overstated. In four league games with him upfront without Jesus, the Gunners have flourished (3 wins and a draw) because he has managed to ensure that the void left in attack does not affect Arsenal’s performance. He has two goals in the four league games he has started consecutively.

Nketiah will have played a significant role when Arsenal lift the PL title in May.

Sam P