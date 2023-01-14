Sagna tells Arsenal what they must do to win the league

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna has told the Gunners to beat the top clubs if they want to win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side is the surprising league leader of this campaign so far and has spent so much time at the top of the league table.

The Gunners want to finish this season inside the top four, but as they continue winning matches, they could even end the term as the Premier League champions.

Sagna believes that is achievable, but he tells them winning against fellow top-four rivals will be the key.

The Frenchman said via Sun Sports:

“Arsenal needs to beat their direct opposition – they need to beat the biggest teams in the league including Manchester City. I’m not worried about the other games that Arsenal have, they will win those.

“The real challenge for Arsenal is to win against their title rivals. If they manage to win the home game against Man City, then that will put them in a great position to win the title, but they need to win their games before that to keep leading the pack starting with Tottenham on Sunday.”

Sagna is spot-on with his assessment because we truly have almost no problem beating the mid-table to lower-table clubs.

We have done well against our top six rivals so far, which is a reason we remain atop the standings. If we replicate that form in this second half of the season, we can go on and win the title this term.

