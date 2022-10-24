Saints v Arsenal Review – There’s something about St Marys….

Bad refereeing and a poor second half mean we drop 2 points by Konstantin

Well lovely Arsenal people, there is something about St. Marys, we always struggle there somehow. I am a very strong supporter of the idea that results catch up to performances eventually, and unfortunately we’ve not been particularly great in the last few games.

We did start well though. I though the first 20-30 minutes we were immense. That was a definite penalty on Jesus, how it’s not given is beyond me. It’s also a red card and VAR did nothing to check it. At the end of the game there was an obvious headbutt attempt on Eddie and a throat grab. Why on earth wasn’t that a red?

That said I still think we should’ve done better with the chances. I am a little disappointed with the goal output of Jesus. He missed a 1:1 with the keeper today, wasn’t the easiest of chances, but I am a little worried that those misses are stacking up now and put more pressure on Martinelli and Saka to score.

Here comes the squad depth problem, we don’t have alternatives for our front 3. Taking off Martinelli was a poor substitution. We should’ve put Eddie instead of Jesus, because our left wing died when Gabi M went off. The goal we conceded was a bit too easy and reminded me of that Leeds second half.

I’m just so disappointed, because I thought if we win this game, we are going to the WC top, but now that’ll likely require 3 points at Stamford Bridge and that’s no easy task. Man City is the kind of team that can win 10 games in a row, but in all honesty comparing with them is a little unfair.

It’s like moving the goal posts, because our target for this season remains the top 4. But the magical start just got me wishing we could push a little further into a title tussle. Anyway, at least Newcastle beat Tottenham Hotspur at the toilet bowl stadium to brighten a little my mood.

There are 6 games left before the WC. 2 EL fixtures where we should rotate, a home game in the EFL cup against Brighton, and 3 PL fixtures, from which 7-9 points will mean we go into the break either first or second on goal difference. Then we’ll need to strengthen in January.

Konstantin

——————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talking about a tough day in Southampton!…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids