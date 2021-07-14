Saka abuse just shows racism is part of the English game

August 21st might host one of the greatest atmospheres the Emirates has ever produced.
It will be Arsenal’s home fans first chance to put their collective arm round Saka’s shoulder and let him know we care. That we are proud of the bravery he showed at the Euros by taking England’s 5th penalty.
Yet the irony is that while 60,000 chant his name, a few are guilty of racially abusing the 19-year-old. Others might let him off based on who he plays for but reserve the trolling for a Rashford and/or Sancho.
Napoli players reported racial abuse when they visited North London, the club have a fan channel famous for swearing and mocking their own players, while the likes of Xhaka has countless examples of him and his family being threatened.
There’s no point Gunners or any other fan base in the UK trying to deny it, we have a serious problem in this country.
The European Championships was essentially a home tournament.
With the World watching, England fans were guilty of abusing Denmark fans, booing national anthems, breaking into Wembley – and of course, racism.
Almost as a favour to Prince William and Boris Johnson, our media report these incidents as the minority. Which of course it is.
Yet when the same thing happens abroad that’s not the angle our press takes.
They understandably demand tough sanctions and justifiably question associations when fines are lenient.
The FA don’t want to admit it.
The Prem knows it hurts their brand to be open about it, but English Football has a racism problem.
The problem being is that these cowards are not just morons who hide behind a keyboard. They are everyday men and women who in their workplace, at home, in their local shop, wouldn’t dare repeat the language they type or chant.
The issue continues to be that they view football as this universe where they can say and do anything they want. To them, these players are larger than life characters they see on TV, not in fact a teenager heartbroken that he’s missed a spot kick.
Take the person who ran on the pitch on Sunday.
How hard were tickets to get? How much do you think he had to pay?
He missed extra time and pens for the sake of what?
Imagine if he had missed the greatest moment in England’s footballing history for 55 years based on the need to break the law?
You say it out loud, it sounds obvious. Why spend hundreds of pounds just to run on a piece of grass and get arrested? Like I said, something happens to these morons in the confines of their footballing bubble.
I wrote this before and sadly will repeat myself throughout the year.
I have to, because once we stop reporting it, it becomes an accepted part of society.
Sterling got abused after the draw with Scotland. Where once it was a huge story, now it’s almost accepted, that that is what happens when a player is perceived to play badly, they get trolled.
We can’t on one hand say how badly Morata was treated in Spain by Internet comments, and then claim we only have a minority who are a problem in this part of the world.
Sure, more humans are decent than not, but what’s the number where a minority is too many? To me one person being racist is one too many.
That’s because I have a zero tolerance to hatred and discrimination – which Is why I prompt discussion and try to educate.
There is a generation watching YouTube who think it’s acceptable to call someone the C Word if they play poorly. It might even get them some views.
One of the saddest things I saw this summer is a Host in his thirties laugh as a 12-year-old racially abused another person.
What’s worse? Society failing this kid because he thinks this is how you impress people? The adult not feeling the need to correct the child. Or YouTube allowing the channel to still air? Then we are told in the next breath to please report anything bad we hear?
Arsenal sent out a statement of support for Saka.
The irony being they used the same platforms who failed to protect the 19-year-old.
Facebook and Twitter continue to fail to give any valid reason why they don’t demand all users set up accounts with addresses, like you would for online gambling.
If the Gunners truly were disgusted by these media giants not doing more, they would join Henry and leave these platforms for good.
They won’t, for same reason the premier league don’t deduct points for racism; for the same reason chairmen don’t vote on stadium bans as a sanction; for same reason Facebook and Twitter won’t reform; ……. Money!
There was a lot that happened in the last month that made me proud to be English, but we also showed racism and hooliganism are a part of our game.
If fans had stormed stadiums in Russia, Russians booed anthems, if players were mocked for the colour of their skin …. we’d be in uproar.
Let’s see the consequences the FA get for fans breaking into Wembley, lasers being used, fireworks being set off, racist songs being chanted, etc.
The same country who will then preach about taking the knee and reporting racism?
Dan Smith
I saw some English fans beating Italians on YouTube, after the final. If England government are serious in fighting racial attacks, they should’ve put those attackers in jail
Imagine one of those victims dies due to a blow to the head and you end up in prison over a football game wasting away.
That’ll be like the Heysel Stadium tragedy and England will be banned for years again
Because of this thing english fans did , England will never win trophy.
These on line racist cowards are a modern day cancer that need cutting out of media,imprisonment and fining!
Let’s get one thing straight, “THESE SCUM BAGS ARE NOT FANS”. They are the scourge of an modern society that thrives on a sense of being more than they actually are. But they will never be anything more that the sediment you find at the bottom of an empty barrel. The stuff that is completely useless and easily disregarded. They are the pieces of dog shite that gets left on the pathway when stepped in. Not even worthy to be stuck on anyone’s shoe.
Our biggest problem with racism though is that, the more of an issue you make, the worse it seems to become. You just can’t teach a old dog new tricks. Racism is in our fabric and it’s passed on to the generations without even realizing. It won’t be resolved over night. However, Maybe we should include more awareness through early learning stages but, will that be enough if the parents are racist?
I am ashamed to be British sometimes. It’s nothing new that we behave this way and nothing will change until we find a solution to deal with it. What ever that solution is, we haven’t found it yet. Not even close.
I don’t know GunneRay, I think bringing this out helps enforce the view in younger generations. Some of us are probably locked into our mindset now and can’t change – systemic views like racism are hard to change, but the only way is to confront.
I can empathize with your embarassment – I am Canadian and the constant releases about Indigenous residential schools embarrasses me a lot and it can be overwhelming. The good thing though is that we are talking, and in Canada’s case, learning about a really long and awful chapter of our history.
And just remember, idiots do not really define the collective!
Terrible that it happened to the poor lad. Keep your head up Saka.
People have biases based on race, culture, gender,height, weight ect ect
All technically the same thing just with a different metric being used. The more we keep highlighting the differences, the more it fuels it.
“How do we stop racism? Stop talking about it. I’m going to stop calling you a white man, and I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a black man.”
-Morgan Freeman
I’m an Arsenal fan from Finland. 49 old and I have been Arsenal fan almost my whole life. I always watch the matches live, no matter if it’s a training match or a league match.
I have seen how the atmosphere around football has changed when social media came popular. It gives a voice to the fans and supporters, which is mostly a bad thing. Ever since Wenger Out campaign started I have hated how big social media has become.
There’s a possibility to use social media platform for a good, but mostly it’s a platform for hate and toxic thoughts.
I have been thinking that Arsenal might not survive from the hate around the club. Not with the owners who are trying to make normal business with the club where it is club which should make profit for the owners. With that kind of owners rebuilding of the squad is too slow. Hate around the club will wear down the players and the staff.
The racist abuse is the same thing, it grows on the social media, and I’m not surprised if some of those racists are the same people are wanting Out our players, managers, owners etc…
These are miserable times for a fan who just want to enjoy football.
I have said to many Arsenal supporters that they should start to support Tottenham the same way supporting Arsenal currently. By doing that they would actually help Arsenal.
Can’t disagree to your comment, mate.
RESPECT is the key word for me personally, than SUPPORT (which I do respect and support).
I’m afraid racism is here to stay, it is world wide and not a black or white thing either. Racism is horrible and we should do all we can to stamp it out but it isnt new and it isn’t going to go away. Calling someone a name whatever colour you are is racist and is throw away in some respects and will never stop. Hounding someone and or beating someone just because they are different than you is despicable and anyone who does that are not human.
It would be good if all of us who tind racism abhorrent took the knee with the players at the next home game. Just once to show the world and the ratbags how many of us stand against racism
One of the most important reports you have submitted Dan.Very well said.The time has come for the political powers to introduce legislation, globally, whereby formal ,validated registration is required for access to these platforms.As far as I can see, unless such steps are taken, the mindless racists will continue to spout their vile ,gutter language in the knowledge that they are untouchable.A United political front is needed to bring about the necessary legislation which will deter these mindless idiots from crossing the line.