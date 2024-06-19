Saka accepts responsibility to help England’s newcomers

Bukayo Saka might only be 22, but he is already a veteran in the England national team, having played at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The attacker is one of the leading players in the current England squad and is considered a key influence on the group. The Three Lions are one of the countries expected to win Euro 2024, and Saka has several new teammates in the current group. The likes of Anthony Gordon and Kobbie Mainoo were surprise picks by Gareth Southgate and are competing in their first major tournament. Saka has more experience than them, and he admits that he feels responsible for helping them settle into the group.

The attacker said, as quoted by The Sun:

“No, I don’t feel like a veteran. I think I’ve got a lot to improve on and a long way to go.

“But I do feel like I have a lot more experience now and especially in the team, I have a bit more experience than some other players.

“So it’s my responsibility to help the players coming in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been with the England team for a long time, and it is great that he is now being handed some responsibility on and off the pitch.

He is maturing into a special player, and this mindset will benefit us when he returns.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…