Saka accepts responsibility to help England’s newcomers

The attacker said, as quoted by The Sun:
“No, I don’t feel like a veteran. I think I’ve got a lot to improve on and a long way to go.
“But I do feel like I have a lot more experience now and especially in the team, I have a bit more experience than some other players.
“So it’s my responsibility to help the players coming in.”
Saka has been with the England team for a long time, and it is great that he is now being handed some responsibility on and off the pitch.
He is maturing into a special player, and this mindset will benefit us when he returns.
